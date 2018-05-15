Rachael DelTondo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rachael DelTondo, a suspended Pennsylvania teacher, was gunned down and killed in her family’s driveway late Sunday night on Mother’s Day. The horrific crime took place in a quiet Aliquippa neighborhood, just outside of Pittsburgh. Police have not named a suspect in her death and would not comment to the media about whether they had interviewed any suspects. DelTondo had been suspended after a police report was leaked regarding an encounter between her and an underage student from another school. Here is what you need to know about DelTondo.

1. Rachael DelTondo Had Received Death Threats Before She Was Shot in Her Family’s Driveway After Meeting Friends for Ice Cream

Rachael DelTondo, 32, was shot after telling family that she was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend, WPXI reported. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the scene on Buchanan street, where DelTondo had been shot just after getting out of her car. Neighbors said they heard 10 to 12 gunshots. She died at the scene. (Note: her name is sometimes misspelled in media reports as Rachel DelTondo, after a post by the local mayor accidentally spelled her name without the second “a.”)

According to Beaver Countian, DelTondo had gotten ice cream with two friends, including the daughter of an Aliquippa police officer, before she was shot. Her friends had dropped her off at her parents’ home, where she was living at the time, shortly before she was shot, unnamed sources told Beaver Countian. DelTondo had told Beaver Countian previously that she had received multiple death threats, including one that promised she wouldn’t live to see the end of 2018. She reported the threats to authorities.

The coroner ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple gunshot wounds to her chest. District Attorney David Lozier said that investigators are trying to retrieve information from a cell phone that may shed light on the case. He did not say whose cell phone they had.

Friends and neighbors said DelTondo was friendly with everyone. Dan Casper, a family neighbor, told CBS News: “I don’t know why that happened. I really don’t… Beautiful lady, friendly, knew everybody, talked to everybody.”

Mayor Dwan Walker told WPXI: “Mrs. Del Tondo was a bright light. She didn’t bother anyone. She didn’t hurt anyone.”

2. She Was on a Paid Suspension from Her Teaching Job After Police Found Her in a Car with an Underage Student

Last fall, she was suspended with pay from her teaching job at Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School after a confidential police report about her and a former student was leaked. According to the report, DelTondo and the 17-year-old were found in a parked car near the Aliquippa hospital around 2 a.m. Police officers were patrolling the area at the time when they found them. Police noted in the report that “the windows were steamed over and the engine was not running.” DelTondo said she was talking to a former student who was upset, but the teen had never been registered at PA Cyber, where she worked.

DelTondo was engaged at the time. DelTondo told police that the teen was upset and they were friends who were just talking. She said she didn’t want her fiance to know because he would get mad. Police drove the teen home and no charges were filed.

Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (also known as PA Cyber) was founded in 2000 in Midland, Pennsylvania. Cyber charter schools are online charter schools popular among families whose students need more flexibility in scheduling. These schools often give students a chance to continue extensive sports or music schedules without also hurting their academic progress. PA Cyber provides an online education for K-12. According to their website, PA Cyber is one of the “largest, most experience, and most successful online public schools in the nation.”

On the Rate My Teachers site, DelTondo only has one review, a one-star rating. The review was written in December 2017, after she was suspended.

3. DelTondo’s Name Was Leaked After School Officials and the Media Received an Anonymous Email Containing the Police Report

Since DelTondo was never charged, her name wasn’t released. In fact, the police report wasn’t public knowledge until the media and Pennsylvania Cyber officials received an anonymous email in October 2017 that included the 2016 Aliquippa police report, Times Online reported.

The email included the police report and a note that DelTondo and the teen had a “relationship” over text messages and Snapchat messages. The email did not include any evidence of messages between the two individuals and it’s not known if the existence of these messages has been verified outside of the email. The email address itself was fraudulent, and attempts to respond were returned as undeliverable.

After receiving the email, her school announced that she was being suspended and “removed from the classroom pending an investigation.” She was suspended with pay.

Brian Hayden, CEO of Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, said that because he is a mandatory reporter, he had to notify Pennsylvania Childline when he received the email, even though it was about an incident that had happened nearly two years earlier. Childline is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program, which transmits information to appropriate investigative agencies.

Hayden said he was not aware of the incident until he received the email. “Nobody, including Ms. Deltondo, the Aliquippa Police Department, the juvenile male or his family, or any other person or agency had informed PA Cyber of this or any other incident,” Hayden told Times Online.

WPXI reported a slightly different version of the story, saying that Channel 11 found out about DelTondo’s name after the mother of the former Aliquippa High School student talked to them about the incident. Channel 11 chose not to release DelTondo’s name at the time because she was never charged.

4. The Leak Sparked a Statewide Investigation into the Aliquippa Police Department

Beaver County DA David Lozier just updated media on Rachael DelTondo murder. RIGHT NOW: Inside the police station—they are having a meeting with all of the detectives that are working on the case. I asked him if any suspects are in custody. He said it’s an ongoing investigation pic.twitter.com/SzybytbmXR — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 15, 2018

The leak led to a state investigation of the Aliquippa Police Department, and DelTondo cooperated with that investigation, CBS News reported.

Brian Hayden, the CEO of Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, released a statement about DelTondo’s death. He wrote: “We were saddened this morning to learn of the tragic death of Rachel DelTondo, apparently the result of a violent incident in the City of Aliquippa. We have no additional information beyond what is being reported by local media. We express our sympathy to her family, friends, and coworkers. Ms. DelTondo was employed by PA Cyber but on a paid suspension.”

5. DelTondo Was Featured in a Local News Report After a Bridal Shop Wouldn’t Refund Her $10,000 Dress from Her Broken Engagement

Last year, DelTondo was featured on a Get Marty report in a dispute over her custom wedding dress. According to the report, her family wanted to go big when DelTondo got engaged. Her mom, Lisa DelTondo, bought her a $10,000 wedding dress from Anne Gregory Bridal in Dormont. It was handmade by a New York designer and required a non-refundable $4,000 deposit. But four months later, DelTondo and her fiance called off the wedding. Their wedding was canceled a few months after she was found in the car with the student, but before her name was made public.

Lisa couldn’t get a refund, so she agreed to pay the balance with the hope that she could sell it. But the salon owner, Gregory Cherico, never delivered the dress to her and never refunded her deposit. After not appearing for a hearing, Cherico was ordered by a court to pay the DelTondos $4,600. But he never did that either, so they reached out to Get Marty for help. Cherico eventually did refund the money, but with a note that said “Marty had nothing to do with this refund!”

This is a developing story.