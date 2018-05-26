Rockets vs. Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Game 6 Online

A Western Conference finals series that’s getting more entertaining by the day resumes tonight in Oakland, where the defending champion Warriors will look to stave off elimination against the Rockets. Houston, which had the NBA’s best regular season record, can clinch its first Finals appearance in 23 years with a victory.

A Golden State win would force a winner-take-all Game 7 Monday in Houston. Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Rockets Warriors Live Stream Options for Game 6

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: TNT is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: TNT is included in either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 Preview

In a sign of how much respect Golden State gets, the Warriors are still favored not only to win the series, but to win their third title in fourth years. But Golden State has been far from invincible, and home-court advantage hasn’t proved pivotal in this series, in which each team has won a game on the road.

Working strongly in the Warriors’ favor: Chris Paul, who’s been on par with James Harden among dominant Houston players this series, will miss the game with a hamstring injury. Tonight’s game is one piece of a fascinating drama playing out: Golden State and Cleveland, competitors in the last three Finals, are both a game away from elimination. The Cavs extended their season Friday night with a 116-106 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Warriors will try to do the same tonight in front of what’s sure to be a raucous crowd at Oracle Arena.

Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have the Warriors as massive 12.5-point favorites in Game 6. The point spread is easily the biggest of the series so far.

See Also:

PHOTOS: James Harden Without a Beard