Will Power’s Wife Liz Power: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Will Power, the winner of the Indianapolis 500, is married to wife Liz Power, who also goes by the name Elizabeth Cannon.

Power became the first Australian to win the Indy 500 on May 27, 2018. That has a lot of people wondering about his family and, specifically, about his wife Liz. Liz and Will Power have a son together, and they expressed great love for each other and emotion after Will won the Indianapolis 500.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Liz Cannon Was the PR Rep for the Walker Racing Team

Liz Cannon met Will Power through her job; she was the public relations representative for the Walker Racing Team. As IndyCar reports, Liz was warned not to date the driver: Will Power. That warning came from Derrick Walker, the owner of the team, according to the website.

Liz didn’t heed that warning. According to IndyCar, Liz Cannon “started as the team’s part-time receptionist and ‘Girl Friday,’ but soon became its full-time PR professional.” She was drawn to “Will’s personality,” even though she thought he was quiet at first, IndyCar reports.

She was further entranced when he mooned people at a restaurant. “He pulled down his pants near this mirrored window and stuck his tush right in there,” the website quoted her as saying. She found these antics more endearing, however, and the couple appears to have forged a strong partnership since.

2. Liz Was Described as Freaking Out After Will’s Indy 500 Victory

Liz Power was excited, to say the least, when her husband won the Indy 500. Liz became very emotional, put her hand on her chest, and appeared to be in tears when Will won. You can see the moment in the above video. Her reaction comes toward the end of it.

Liz also gave her husband a big hug in celebration.

WILL POWER WINS 102nd #Indy500! LOOK AT THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HIS WIFE – I LOVE IT! 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/Ope6zn07Y0 — Em Nguyen (@EmNewsIL) May 27, 2018

Will Power was also endearingly emotional after the victory.

You can watch that moment in the video above.

3. Liz & Will Power Have a Child Together

The couple has a son together. “Power and his wife had their first child in December 2016. At birth, Beau William Power weighed in at 9 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches,” The Indianapolis Star reported.

Will Power posted an effusive comment about the child on Instagram, writing, “Most amazing experience of my life. Best Xmas present you could ask for. Beau William Power…9lbs 4 oz 21 inches long-big boy.”

4. Liz Sometimes Writes About Her Husband on Social Media

Liz has posted tongue-in-cheek comments about her husband on social media, where she goes by the name Liz Cannon-Power. Here’s another photo of her. She’s only posted 76 times, though, and not for years.

The couple seem to share a similar sense of humor, and they sometimes write back-and-forth on social media.

@12WillPower hahah well you were wearing it…and I'm uploading again b/c some can't see it :) pic.twitter.com/Reva18AR — Liz Power (@LizCannonPower) June 14, 2012

Her profile picture on Twitter is the couple’s wedding photo.

Will’s Instagram page is filled with photos about racing and also pictures of his wife and their son. “First birthday party for Beau… He’s enjoying his smash cake!” he wrote in December 2017.

5. Liz Was Raised in Texas & Indiana

IndyCar reports that Will Power’s wife was born in Texas. He told the site that he was interested in her from the first time he saw her interviewing for the job, saying, “Tall, blonde girl? Yeah, I started to work on her.”

She attended Purdue University and grew up in both Texas and Indiana.

She eventually switched to Dreyer & Reinbold when the relationship became known, and no longer has a PR job, focusing on Will instead, and she helped Will through rehab when he was injured in a crash. He proposed in Indianapolis after a horse-and-buggy ride, the site reports.