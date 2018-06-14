Achilles, the ‘Psychic Cat’: See His World Cup Predictions

Achilles the “Psychic Cat” is being pitched as a feline Nostradamus, and he’s put his talents toward predicting the first match winner in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It’s not as crazy as it sounds. Remember Paul the Octopus? If not, read on.

What did Achilles the Cat predict for match one? The World Cup kicks off on June 14, 2018, so it remains to be seen whether the cat’s psychic abilities will prove real. The choices: Saudia Arabia or Russia. The match will be held in Moscow. Stop reading if you don’t want spoilers, although whether they will really be actual spoilers is an open question at this point. You can also see videos and photos of the psychic cat later in this story.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Cat Was Given Plates of Food to Choose From

Veterinarians in St. Petersburg are warming up for the FIFA #WorldCup by training Achilles the cat to pick the big winner pic.twitter.com/WxRn9iffWH — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 10, 2018

Achilles, according to Time Magazine, is “a deaf Russian cat that lives at the Hermitage museum in St. Petersburg.” The white, blue-eyed cat was asked to predict who will win the opening match by being presented with two identical plates of cat food, one containing the flag of Saudi Arabia and one containing the flag of Russia. It’s not the first time he’s participated in the prediction game.

The cat will also be asked to predict all of the games being played in St. Petersburg. “He will make his predictions the morning of the game. For breakfast, we’ll put two identical bowls in front of him with cat food and a little flag of the countries playing,” his veterinarian Anna Kondratyeva said to Euro News.

The Cat Picked a Winner and it’s…

This stunning portrait of Achilles the deaf psychic cat is currently my favourite thing about the #WorldCup https://t.co/bF1vDxe09f pic.twitter.com/mXrpqYDXNf — Jamillah Knowles 💾 (@jemimah_knight) June 13, 2018

Let’s cut to the chase. The cat picked the plate of cat food with the Russian flag, thus signalling that Russia will win the opening match of the World Cup. The wise looking cat was then dressed in a Russian uniform. Of course, the cat is Russian, so maybe it’s not surprising that it would pick Russia?

'Psychic' cat "Achilles" predicts win for Russia in opening World Cup game 😼 The deaf cat is one of the mousers at St. Peterburg's Hermitage Museum, but has a special assignment during the tournament 🔮#Cats #LifeHacks #PAWS #Leadership #BIZBoost 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MKqrF5dJrl — BIZBoost™ 🚀 (@BIZBoost) June 14, 2018

However, Kondratyeva said the cat, which can’t hear, is “absolutely unbiased. He’s deaf to any comments from the fans so he probably feels with his heart and a special cat sense,” Fox News reports.

The Psychic Cat Has a Spotless Track Record of Predicting Winners

Meet Achilles, the deaf psychic cat, the friend who'll help you ace those World Cup predictions. 🐱🔮 pic.twitter.com/Bn00IRlGTV — #ICYMI (@ICYMIvideo) June 11, 2018

Achilles has a strong track record of predictions to boast about. In 2017, the psychic cat correctly predicted winners in confederation cup matches that were played in St. Petersburg. He got them all right, reports Euro News, even a match that concluded with a draw.

There Was Once a Psychic Octopus Who Predicted World Cup Winners

Is Achilles the psychic cat Russia's answer to Paul the octopus, who correctly guessed the 2010 FIFA #WorldCup winner? pic.twitter.com/otd6nccQMo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 10, 2018

If you think a psychic Russian cat is weird, how about a psychic German octopus? In 2010, a German octopus named Paul was asked to predict seven matches that Germany played in and correctly did so, according to Fox News. The octopus also predicted the final match’s winner correctly, choosing Spain, Fox reports.

One fan misses Paul, writing on Twitter, “Bold prediction from Achilles the cat: #Russia will win its first match against Saudi Arabia. Paul the ‘psychic octopus’ still greatly missed.”