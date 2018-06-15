Did Cristiano Ronaldo use a surrogate for his kids? That’s the story that many news sites have given, and it’s widely believed that he did use a surrogate for his three oldest children, two of whom are twins.

However, Ronaldo’s fourth child, a daughter, was born to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, and he even posted a photo of her holding the baby in her hospital bed. As one of soccer’s biggest stars takes the field during the World Cup 2018, a lot of people want to know more about his children. There’s actually a lot of mystery about that when it comes to the three oldest children.

The soccer star is the father of four children. Their names are Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Believed Ronaldo’s Twins Were Born to a Surrogate Mother Near San Diego

Two of Cristiano Ronaldo’s four children are twins. In June 2017, Ronaldo announced the birth of the twins, writing on Facebook, “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤.”

However, there have been rumors about the twins. According to The Mirror, there’s evidence that they were born to a surrogate. They were not born to his girlfriend. The twins are a boy and a girl, and they are named Eva Maria and Mateo. In July 2017, Ronaldo announced their June arrival.

“Ronaldo never explained how his newest arrivals had come into existence, as his girlfriend of a few months, Georgina Rodriguez, was not expecting,” The Mirror reported. The twins were born near San Diego and birth records indicated surrogacy, but the surrogate’s name – and the mother’s name – were not revealed, Mirror reported.

UK Daily Mail reported that it had reviewed court documents in La Mesa, a town near San Diego, writing, “The twins were conceived in a laboratory and born to a surrogate mother.”

Ronaldo Has Never Named the Mother of His Eldest Child

Who gave birth to Ronaldo’s oldest child, namesake son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.? That’s also not clear, as he has never revealed the mother’s name.

On his birthday, Ronaldo expressed pride in his oldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who is apparently taking after his dad’s footsteps in soccer. “Cristiano was the best goal scorer in school! Happy birthday son! 👏🏽🔝👌🏽” he wrote. Cristiano Jr. is 7-years-old but will turn 8 during the World Cup. He was born on June 17, 2010 in the United States.

He also shared that his son, whom he referred to as Jr., wants to be exactly like him, writing, “💪Jr say daddy I’m gonna be like you!!! What do you think?? 😂🤔” His son definitely takes after his father.

To his family, the son is called Cristianinho, which means “little Cristiano,” according to The Sun. Cristiano’s mother, Dolores, has been heavily involved in his upbringing, The Sun reports.

Who gave birth to Ronaldo’s namesake and oldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.? That’s a mystery, and Ronaldo has said he intends to keep it that way, never having revealed the name of the mother.

“People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother. I have never told anyone and never will,” he said, according to The Sun. The newspaper reports that some speculate that Ronaldo paid millions of dollars to the mother for full custody, which he does have, although that’s also not clear.

He did indicate he will tell Ronaldo Jr. about his birth, according to The Sun, which quoted Ronaldo Sr. as saying, “When Cristiano [Junior] is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say.”

According to Daily Mail, Ronaldo’s mother once wrote that “she collected Cristiano Jr from a private hospital in Florida and brought him back to Spain,” but that Ronaldo Jr. was actually born in the same hospital as the twins. Ronaldo’s sister has said the mother is Mexican, according to Daily Mail. Some believe a surrogate was used in this instance too, although it’s never been proven.

Ronaldo’s Likely Penchant for Surrogacy Was Criticized as ‘Degrading’

Not everyone is a fan of the way Cristiano Ronaldo has been building his family. The Mirror reported that Portuguese medic Gentil Martins, a top surgeon, should no longer be considered a role model after using a surrogate to give birth to his twins.

“I consider it a serious crime,” the 87-year-old, who is a pioneer in the separation of Siamese twins, told Portuguese newspaper Expresso.

“It’s degrading and sad. Ronaldo is an excellent athlete, he has tremendous merit but it’s moral stupor: he cannot be an example.”

Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Gave Birth to His Youngest Child

Ronaldo captioned the above photo of him with his girlfriend, “Peace and love 💕” With another photo, he wrote, “Chill in my hotel with my baby❤️” His girlfriend is Spanish, and her name is Georgina Rodriguez. She is the mother of Ronaldo’s youngest child.

Georgina is described as his most serious relationship since he broke up with model Irina Shayk, who is now the mother of Bradley Cooper’s child. Georgina is 22; she has worked as a waitress, at a Gucci store, and as an au pair, and she is from Jaca, a city in Spain. She is a dancer and model who met Ronaldo at a Dolce and Gabbana event in Madrid, according to Goal.com.

The birth of Ronaldo’s youngest daughter, Alana Martina, with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, lacked the mystery of the other births. That’s because he posted a photograph of the family in the delivery room. Alana Martina “has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We’re all very happy! ❤️” he wrote on Facebook in November 2017.

“I’m stuck to these beautiful babies ahahahah ❤️❤️❤️” Ronaldo wrote with the above photo.