Donut Day 2018: Where to Get Free Donuts

It’s National Donut Day 2018, which means free doughnuts at some of your favorite places. For example, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free “classic donut” to anyone with a beverage purchase. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, LaMar’s Donuts, and Duck Donuts are some of the other places giving away free treats as well. Even Papa John’s giving away orders of its brand new doughnut holes for free today, as reported by Fox News, and Walmart is providing free doughnuts for all customers as well. When it comes to Papa John’s doughnut holes, they normally cost $4.99 for a 10-piece order. Prior to today, Papa John’s tweeted that its doughnut holes were put out to celebrate the national day. Papa John’s wrote, “For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet.”

The donut holes are sugar dusted and are filled with caramel inside. WRAL has reported that Papa John’s customers will receive a free order of warm donut holes with any online pizza purchase. The donut holes are a limited edition to the menu. Burger King is another surprise edition to the day. According to People, Burger King stores are cutting the middle out of their Whoppers and offering it as a free slider. Unfortunately, only Burger King’s Boston, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, New York City and Salt Lake City locations are serving the fun item.

For those stopping in at Krispy Kreme, there is no purchase necessary in order to get your free doughnut. The same goes for LaMar’s and Duck Donuts. No purchase required, according to Delish. Fractured Prune Doughnuts stores are also giving away free doughnuts, but it’s specifically their “OC Sand Doughnut”, which is basically a glazed donut with cinnamon and sugar. Doughnut Plant is also giving out free mini doughnuts with a purchase. People has reported that Duck Donuts is not only giving out free donuts. Patrons will also pick up an exclusive National Donut Day coupon for “Buy One Donut, Get One Free,” which will be redeemable until June 17, 2018.

Like Dunkin’, Honeydew Donuts are giving out free donuts with a beverage purchase. For those who buy a medium drink, or larger, they will received a free S’More Donut. Meanwhile, Factory Donuts is offering customers TWO free donuts for the day.

Cumberland Farms convenience stores are offering customers who purchase a Farmhouse Blend or Chill Zone beverage, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, a free doughnut. Tim Horton’s is having a free donuts for a year prize giveaway, along with “Gold Timbits” for some customers, who ask specifically for them. People has reported that these “Gold Timbits” are covered in edible 24k gold and dipped in honey.

Edible Arrangements has put a twist on how they are celebrating today. At their store locations, they are offering up a cored Granny Smith apple covered in chocolate. Some of the toppings available include sprinkles, caramelized hazelnut crunch, coconut shavings and almonds.

According to TIME, the day was actually first created by the Salvation Army before World War II, so it’s been around for quite a while. In honor of this year’s day, the Salvation Army has teamed up with Entenmann’s to carry out “Do Good Donut Parties” across the country. At these events, over 10,000 doughnuts to 8,500 veterans will be served. Find a list of these events and locations here.