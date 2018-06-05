Kate Spade & David Spade: Yes, They Were Related

Kate Spade, the prominent fashion designer known for her handbags, has tragically committed suicide. Her last name has a lot of people wondering: Was Kate Spade related to the actor David Spade?

The answer is yes. Kate Spade was related to David Spade. However, the designer and star were related only through marriage. David Spade is the brother of Kate Spade’s husband, Andy Spade. All three – Kate, David, and Andy Spade – attended Arizona State University. Back then, her name was Katherine Noel Brosnahan.

The fact that Kate had committed suicide at only age 55 broke on June 5, 2018 with word that she hanged herself with a scarf in her Manhattan apartment. Before her death, Kate Spade built a fashion empire. Coach purchased her handbag company for more than $2 billion in 2017, and her own net worth was estimated at around $200 million.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kate Spade Met David Spade’s Brother in College

Kate Spade married her husband Andy Spade in 2004.

Kate’s husband was very involved in the fashion industry. Both Spades sold their stake in the Kate Spade company in 2006. They “launched a new venture, selling handbags and shoes, called Frances Valentine in 2016,” Newsweek reports.

The New York Times reports that Kate Spade’s husband was at the scene when the housekeeper called 911 to report Kate’s suicide. Andy Spade once worked as a copywriter for an advertising agency when the couple got their start.

According to TMZ, “She and Andy met while attending Arizona State University and working at a clothing store. Together, they launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993, and it blossomed into a full-scale clothing and jewelry line. Kate and Andy got married in 1994.” Before launching the handbag line, Kate Spade worked as a fashion editor for Mademoiselle Magazine in New York following her college graduation.

She once worked in a motorcyle bar that Andy Spade would frequent, according to The New York Times. The couple created many new ventures together; among them: Kate Spade created a television network with her husband that “broadcasts in the elite vacation spots of the Hamptons, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

David Spade Has Two Brothers & Grew Up in Arizona

Andy Spade is not David Spade’s only brother. He also has a brother named Bryan Spade.

According to IMDB, “David Spade was born on July 22, 1964, in Birmingham, Michigan, the youngest of three brothers. He is the son of Judith J. (Meek), a writer and editor, and Wayne M. Spade, a sales rep, and is of German, English, Irish, and Scottish descent.”

IMDB reported that David Spade was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, though, and he graduated from Arizona State University in 1986 with a business degree – the same university where his brother Andy met Kate. Kate Spade was raised in Kansas City, Missouri in a family involved in the construction trade.

Kate & Spade Left Behind a Young Daughter

Kate Spade’s daughter with husband Andy Spade was born in 2005. Her daughter’s name is Frances Beatrix Spade.

According to Moneyish, Kate took “a near-decade long hiatus to raise her daughter,” before staging her comeback with the Frances Valentine brand that bears her daughter’s first name. She told the site she wouldn’t trade the time with her daughter in a “million years.”

The 2017 article reported that Frances, then 12, would sometimes ask “why there are shoes with her mom’s name in them.”