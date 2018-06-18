XXXTentacion Shot: Rapper Wounded in South Florida Shooting

XXXTentacion was shot in Broward County Monday, according to TMZ, and an eyewitness told TMZ that he “appeared lifeless with no pulse.” The Broward County Sheriff’s department tweeted that the rapper died at the hospital.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and was shot after leaving the dealership. A gunman allegedly ran up to his vehicle and shot him before fleeing the scene.

Video of the rapper unresponsive in his car was shared via Twitter. His condition is unclear at this moment. Graphic videos show the Florida native being checked for a pulse by onlookers.

Warning: Some viewers may find the video below graphic and disturbing.

The Broward Co. Fire Dept. told TMZ that he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired.

According to Twitter user Marcine Joseph, who claims to report for Local 10 news, XXX is still alive and was not shot in Miami as was earlier reported, but in Deerfield beach. “BSO Fire rescue [confirmed]. The location of a shooting happened in Broward. Officials say he was transported as a trauma alert.”

An official statement was released by the Broward Sheriff’s twitter account, stating “currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

