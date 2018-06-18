XXXTentacion Shot: Rapper Wounded in South Florida Shooting

XXXTentacion was shot in Broward County Monday, according to TMZ, and an eyewitness told TMZ that he “appeared lifeless with no pulse.” The Broward County Sheriff’s department tweeted that the rapper died at the hospital.
According to TMZ, the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and was shot after leaving the dealership. A gunman allegedly ran up to his vehicle and shot him before fleeing the scene.
Video of the rapper unresponsive in his car was shared via Twitter. His condition is unclear at this moment. Graphic videos show the Florida native being checked for a pulse by onlookers.
Warning: Some viewers may find the video below graphic and disturbing.
The Broward Co. Fire Dept. told TMZ that he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired.
According to Twitter user Marcine Joseph, who claims to report for Local 10 news, XXX is still alive and was not shot in Miami as was earlier reported, but in Deerfield beach. “BSO Fire rescue [confirmed]. The location of a shooting happened in Broward. Officials say he was transported as a trauma alert.”
An official statement was released by the Broward Sheriff’s twitter account, stating “currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”
In audio of the dispatch call, police can be heard saying they think the attack might have been a drive-by shooting, and that the attackers allegedly fled in a black Dodge Journey, according to XXL Mag. In the video uploaded to Twitter, some people claim that the rapper was shot after being robbed, though this hasn’t been confirmed to be the case.
The rapper has reportedly been involved in multiple feuds, but none which were believed to be threatening, TMZ says.
XXX had been planning a charity event at the time he was shot. Just hours before the shooting, he uploaded a post to his Instagram story, writing, “planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!”
XXX was facing legal trouble at the time of the shooting, awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend, according to TMZ. He was facing more than a dozen felony charges, and prosecutors accused him of witness tampering. XXX was on house arrest but the judge recently let him out so he could tour.
After his music was briefly removed from Spotify under its prior controversial “Hate Content and Hateful Content Policy,” the rapper spoke out on Twitter.
“My songs have been removed from playlists because I’m being accused of something that I haven’t been convicted for,” he wrote earlier this month. “I don’t make hate music. I rap about what goes on in every hood in America.”
Miami New Times published a feature on the rapper on June 5, covering the hip-hop star’s rise to fame and delving deep into his unstable home life and trouble with the law. In the piece, XXX is quoted as saying, “Women may see or feel that they’re belittled, but you’re only belittled if you want to be belittled.”
XXX released a song in February honoring the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which took place earlier that same month leaving 17 dead and many more injured. The high school is just a few blocks away from the rapper’s home, according to the Miami News Times.
In March, XXXTentacion’s album “?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, according to Variety. XXX rose to prominence with the song “Look at me!” on Soundcloud shortly after he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend.
This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is known.
