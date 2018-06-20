READ: Tesla’s Lawsuit Against Martin Tripp, Employee Accused of Sabotage

Tesla has filed a lawsuit against Martin Tripp, an employee that Elon Musk has accused of sabotage. You can read the case below, which is filed under Tesla, Inc. v. Tripp.

The lawsuit was filed after Musk said that an employee had changed parts of Tesla’s manufacturing operating system code and sent sensitive data to outside companies. Musk said the employee took those actions because he didn’t get a promotion, and Tesla was still determining if anyone else was involved.

The complaint claims that Tripp “unlawfully hacked the company’s confidential and trade secret information and transferred that information to third parties.” The suit says that Tripp admitted to writing software to hack the company’s manufacturing OS and transferred several gigabytes of information to outside parties, including dozens of photos and a video of Tesla’s manufacturing systems.

The complaint also states: “Beyond the misconduct to which Tripp admitted, he also wrote computer code to periodically export Tesla’s data off its network and into the hands of third parties. His hacking software was operating on three separate computer systems of other individuals at Tesla so that the data would be exported even after he left the company and so that those individuals would be falsely implicated as guilty parties.”

The complaint continues: “Tripp also made false claims to the media about the information he stole. For example, Tripp claimed that punctured battery cells had been used in certain Model 3 vehicles even though no punctured cells were ever used in vehicles, batteries or otherwise. Tripp also vastly exaggerated the true amount and value of “scrap” material that Tesla generated during the manufacturing process, and falsely claimed that Tesla was delayed in bringing new manufacturing equipment online.”

Here is the email that Musk sent to employees about the situation on Sunday night, Business Insider reported.

I was dismayed to learn this weekend about a Tesla employee who had conducted quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations. This included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties. The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad. His stated motivation is that he wanted a promotion that he did not receive. In light of these actions, not promoting him was definitely the right move. However, there may be considerably more to this situation than meets the eye, so the investigation will continue in depth this week. We need to figure out if he was acting alone or with others at Tesla and if he was working with any outside organizations. As you know, there are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die. These include Wall Street short-sellers, who have already lost billions of dollars and stand to lose a lot more. Then there are the oil & gas companies, the wealthiest industry in the world — they don’t love the idea of Tesla advancing the progress of solar power & electric cars. Don’t want to blow your mind, but rumor has it that those companies are sometimes not super nice. Then there are the multitude of big gas/diesel car company competitors. If they’re willing to cheat so much about emissions, maybe they’re willing to cheat in other ways? Most of the time, when there is theft of goods, leaking of confidential information, dereliction of duty or outright sabotage, the reason really is something simple like wanting to get back at someone within the company or at the company as a whole. Occasionally, it is much more serious. Please be extremely vigilant, particularly over the next few weeks as we ramp up the production rate to 5k/week. This is when outside forces have the strongest motivation to stop us. If you know of, see or suspect anything suspicious, please send a note to emdesk@tesla.com with as much info as possible. This can be done in your name, which will be kept confidential, or completely anonymously. Looking forward to having a great week with you as we charge up the super exciting ramp to 5000 Model 3 cars per week! Will follow this up with emails every few days describing the progress and challenges of the Model 3 ramp. Thanks for working so hard to make Tesla successful, Elon

This is a developing story.