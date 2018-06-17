How to Watch ‘State of the Union’ with Jake Tapper Live Online

Each Sunday, Jake Tapper interviews newsworthy figures in politics and policy. His program, State of the Union, airs Sundays at 9am and noon ET/PT.

Tapper is CNN’s chief Washington correspondent, as well as the anchor of The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union.

Tapper was born in New York City and raised in Philadelphia. He graduated from Dartmouth College with an AB in History in 1991.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Stopper was asked why he became a journalist. “I wanted to be a cartoonist, and then I wanted to go into film—not as an actor, but as a writer-director—and then I found myself during film school at the University of Southern California listening to the Clarence Thomas hearings in class on my Walkman, and I realized L.A. was not really for me.” He subsequently wrote a freelance story that was published in City Paper, which is how he met David Carr.

Discussing Twitter and his morning habits, Tapper offered, “[I read Twitter] on the way to the bathroom. I’ve made an improvement in that I now look at my e-mail first. But, so, that bothered me. I’m not worried about President Obama or President Bush’s feelings. But I know these Gold Star families. And I know that they remain—a lot of them—incredibly vulnerable, incredibly upset, and understandably so. So that just really bothered me. Within the course of an hour, the Scaramucci Post—which is, the whatever the heck it is, the web site or Twitter feed of the former White House communications director—is engaging in Holocaust denial. And then! Some nitwit on Twitter was comparing John McCain to Bowe Bergdahl, who just pleaded guilty to desertion. You know, President Obama loved John McCain and Bowe Bergdahl, and this is why I love Donald Trump—something like that. And Donald Trump Jr. liked it.”

Tapper was hired in 2003 by ABC News. There, he covered topics like New Orleans post Hurricane Katrina and Aghanistan. He was named Senior White House correspondent in 2008. He has received a number of accolades for his work, inculding three Merriman Smith Memorial Awards for broadcast journalism.