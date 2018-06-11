Trudeau’s Eyebrows: Are They Fake? See Memes & Photos

What gives with Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows? That’s what some critics on the Internet want to know, as photos and videos showing Trudeau’s seemingly half-detached eyebrow sparked talk that the Canadian prime minister’s brows might be… fake. You can see the “evidence” below. However, others say it was just a trick of light and the rumor is the only thing that’s false.

I will never forgive Twitter for making me Google “Justin Trudeau eyebrows” at 2 a.m. — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) June 10, 2018

Daily Caller, a conservative website, pointed out that Trudeau appeared like one of his eyebrows was slipping out of place as he spoke to reporters after the G7 summit. The summit sparked a serious debate on trade as President Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau shared strong words, of course. However, a sub debate – and a far less serious one – developed over the PM’s somewhat bushy brows. Are they fake? Judge for yourself from the video and photographic evidence below.

However, Buzzfeed News reports that the conspiracy theory about Trudeau’s eyebrows is itself false. According to Buzzfeed, what appears in video to be a detached eyebrow is really just bad lighting. “It shows that bad lighting was the culprit, giving Trudeau’s left brow a weird shadow and making it appear as though it was separating from his face,” Buzzfeed insists, labeling the fake eyebrow theory a “bizarre rumor.”

That didn’t stop the half-missing eyebrow from sparking memes and jokes on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Suspected That Trudeau’s Eyebrow ‘Detached’ But Photos Show His Eyebrows Just Grow That Way

Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/EZTeYllCrH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 10, 2018

Trudeau’s eyebrow mishap sent Twitter into overdrive. “Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows?” wrote one man on Twitter. “I don’t like spreading fake news so I wanted to check the source material. It checks out. Look at 27:25 here on CPAC. The only thing that’s fake may be the eyebrows. #EyebrowGate,” wrote another.

Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows… that fell off after he met with Trump st G-7. Art of the Deal Chapter 19: Brow beating. pic.twitter.com/HuIlSCD4DV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

Here’s another view:

It’s the eyebrow on his left, and your right, if you’re look at the above video, by the way.

I don't like spreading fake news so I wanted to check the source material. It checks out. Look at 27:25 here on CPAC. The only thing that's fake may be the eyebrows. #EyebrowGate https://t.co/BVEhcL0Xkl — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) June 10, 2018

A Twitter page popped up called Trudeau’s eyebrows.

Just so you know, yes it's true. Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows and takes really good care of us most of the time. But he's really intimidated by @realDonaldTrump, and the sweat loosened the glue that keeps us attached. No biggie — Trudeau's Eyebrows (@TrudeausEyebro1) June 10, 2018

Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Just because the media made fun of Harper's helmet hair and Trump's wispy whatever-that-is, doesn't mean that Trudeau's eyebrows are fair game. Shame on you. Shame on you all. (via @davidd_dds) pic.twitter.com/OTmoEvveFg — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) June 9, 2018

Here’s another view:

The big news from this weeks G7 Summit in Quebec is that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau's eyebrows became detached from his forehead. #Trudeauseyebrows#G7Summit #EyebrowGate pic.twitter.com/sB8Sv36m8R — Union Magazine (@UnionFeatures) June 10, 2018

However, some people analyzed the structure of Trudeau’s eyebrows to opine that they aren’t false at all.

While a fake eyebrow scandal would rule, the photographic record shows Justin Trudeau's left eyebrow grows thicker on the bottom along the supraorbital ridge. A streak of thinner hair parts upward closer to the glabella. This is why it can look like a fake eyebrow is falling off. pic.twitter.com/yL7QbAk2mN — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 10, 2018

And Buzzfeed says that photos and videos from the full news conference show that Trudeau’s eyebrow was, in fact, intact. “I can’t believe this has to be said, but Justin Trudeau obviously didn’t have a ‘fake eyebrow’ falling off during his press conference with Emmanuel Macron,” a Buzzfeed journalist wrote on Twitter. “It’s a trick of the light. When looking down, the shadow makes his left brow look weird. When looking up, it looks normal.”

Again, judge for yourself:

I can't believe this has to be said, but Justin Trudeau obviously didn't have a "fake eyebrow" falling off during his press conference with Emmanuel Macron. It's a trick of the light. When looking down, the shadow makes his left brow look weird. When looking up, it looks normal pic.twitter.com/Xnlaol0MvR — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) June 10, 2018

The power of lighting.

Trudeau’s Eyebrows Normally

To appreciate what people are saying about Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows, you have to look at photos of Trudeau before the G7 press conference. See above for a picture of his eyebrows looking… normal.

Memes, Jokes & Gifs

Get your Justin Trudeau FAKE EYEBROW & WIG KIT! pic.twitter.com/UAOvvJ4yPh — Terry Toll (@TerryToll) June 10, 2018

Justin Trudeau with fake eyebrows? Too hilarious of a concept for the meme and GIF makers to ignore, whether it’s true or not.

.@rcmpgrcpolice are apparently on alert after one of Justin Trudeau's eyebrows escaped. #tcot pic.twitter.com/XcC13aiV50 — Domelights Unbound (@Domelights) June 10, 2018

So which one do you like better folks? I need some suggestions. I might spice up the brows a bit.#WhichBrowDoYaGot pic.twitter.com/gWd5WHGulP — Trudeau’s Eyebrows (@TrudeasE) June 10, 2018

Trudeau's next set of eyebrows will be bigger and better than ever. pic.twitter.com/h6jUNFzIDt — EJ Haust (@erinhaust) June 10, 2018

