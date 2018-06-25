How to Watch ‘E! News Online’ Live Online

E! News is the go-to news source for entertainment and celebrity coverage. Weekdays at noon and 7pm ET/PT, the program gives you the day’s top stories, ranging from relationship drama to celebrity secrets to insider info on the year’s top shows.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

And what news is making headlines this week? Sarah Hyland’s hospitalization. Hyland recently uploaded a selfie with the caption, “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feeling cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is. So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Hyland had previously revealed that she suffers from kidney dysplasia, and underwent a kidney transplant in 2012. On Twitter, she wrote last year (in response to body and face shamers) that she was swollen because of a life-saving medication she needs to take.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan also met up last week to fulfill their parenting duties. The two brought their daughter, Everly, to her graduation. Dewan also took to Instagram that day to showcase some of her daughter’s artwork. She captioned the photo “Graduation Day”.

E! News debuted in 1991. Originally, it was hosted by Dagny Hultgreen. In 2006, it was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. Then, in 2012, Seacrest left and was replaced by Jason Kennedy. The show has seen many other on-air staff and correspondents, including Jules Asner, Ken Baker, David Burtka, Ali fedotowsky, Jesse Giddings, Alicia Quarles, Terrence Jenkins, and Ashlan Gorse.