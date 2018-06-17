How to Watch ‘Meet the Press’ Live Online

Meet the Press, which is the world’s lonest-running program in television history, airs on Sundays at 10:30 am ET/PT on NBC. The news program specializes in interviews with people, namely who work in Washington DC, and touches on issues of politics, economics, foreign policy, and public affairs.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Meet the Press is known for its interviews with prominent figures. Most recently, the series interviewed Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who spoke about relations between Canada and the US. While he said Canada is a “welcoming” and “polite” place, he added that the country is strict when it comes to its relationship with President Trump, particulary when it comes to the topic of trade policies.

Last Thursday, Trump’s Secretary of Commerce announced that the US would be imposing heavy tarrifs on Mexican, European, and Canadian aluminum and imports. Speaking on Meet the Press, Trudeau said, “The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is quite frankly insulting and unacceptable.”

Could Canada respond to Trump’s tariffs by giving the US a taste of their own medicine? Trudeau says, “We’re putting the same kinds of tariffs exactly on steel and aluminum coming from the United States into Canada to be directly reciprocal… But we’re also putting a number of tariffs on consumer goods, finished products for which Canadians have easy alternatives.”

Meet the Press was the first television program on which a sitting US president appeared– that president was Gerald Ford during a broadcast on November 9, 1975. To date, the program has been hosted by 12 different moderators. Since 2014, that moderator has been Chuck Todd.

Todd, 46, is the Political Director for NBC News. Before taking on the job at Meet the Press, he was the Chief White House correspondent for the network and the host of The Daily Rundown on MSNBC.

Todd attended George Washington University from 1990 to 1994, where he majored in political science. He received his honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Marymount University as a response to his work in journalism. Today, Todd lives in Arlington, Virginia, with his wife, Kristian Denny Todd, and the couple’s two children.