Corey Taylor Calls President Trump a Coward Following Meeting with Putin

Corey Taylor, frontman for both Slipknot and Stone Sour, weighed in on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, calling the president a “coward” for taking Putin’s word when he claimed Russia was not responsible for tampering with the 2016 presidential election.

Taylor, who goes by Grumpy Banana Basket on Twitter, posted: “I’ve noticed a loss of followers over the last few days,” the singer wrote in a tweet. “Maybe it’s my political views catching up [with] me. Maybe it’s this bot test weeding out all the [bullshit]. What I do know is this: anyone who watched this ‘president’ [with] Putin learned the definition of ‘coward.’”

I’ve noticed a loss of followers over the last few days. Maybe it’s my political views catching up w/ me. Maybe it’s this bot test weeding out all the BS. What I DO know is this: anyone who watched this ‘president’ w/ Putin learned the definition of ‘coward’. — Grumpy Banana Basket (@CoreyTaylorRock) July 16, 2018

Taylor also followed up his post by retweeting several statements from public figures such as Dan Rather and Tom Nichols. “The President of the United States trusts the word of a former KGB agent over the consensus of the American intelligence community backed by a ton of facts,” wrote Rather in one tweet. “That is a shocking reality. Everyone who excuses Trump’s behavior must answer that now, and when history inevitably judges.”

Taylor also recently retweeted a picture of a protester holding a sign that says “all in all, you’re just another prick with no wall,” an obvious dig at Trump and a reference to Pink Floyd’s famous “Another Brick in the Wall,” song released in 1979.

Taylor has received some backlash for his outspoken views on how he feels about the president, but his outspoken attitude, especially toward Trump, isn’t anything new. The heavy metal musician has never been shy about his thoughts regarding Trump, and the day that Trump was elected, Taylor, among many, many other prominent musicians and celebrities, reacted with shock and disappointment and posted their thoughts on social media.

“I didn’t think my country could be this f–king stupid or hateful. I’m disgusted. I won’t tell you ‘I told you so,’ when he tries to f–k you,” Taylor tweeted on November 9, 2016.

I didn't think my country could be this fucking stupid or hateful.

I'm disgusted.

I won't tell you 'I told you so' when he tries to fuck you — Grumpy Banana Basket (@CoreyTaylorRock) November 9, 2016

He followed his post up with another, urging fans to “find some friends in the black/latino/LGBT+ communities” because “they’re going to need your help – possibly protection,” most likely referencing Trump’s attacks on minority groups throughout his campaign.

Do yourself a favor: find some friends in the black/latino/LGBT+ communities tonight. They're going to need your help- possibly protection. — Grumpy Banana Basket (@CoreyTaylorRock) November 9, 2016

He has also made several comments on Trump’s thoughts regarding Muslims as terrorists, Black Lives Matter and the Latino community. According to Loudersound, he has also made the following comments regarding Trump’s policies:

“Trying to get people to equate Muslims with terrorists is just trying to control and manipulate one more group of people. His stances on Muslims and Latinos and his absolute silence on Black Lives Matter prove that he is unprepared to bring people together. He is prepared to tear them apart so he can control them.”

Taylor also told Rolling Stone that he hadn’t included any political content on his June 2017 Stone Sour album “Hydrograd,” due to the fact that he released a book shortly after the album dropped, titled America 51. Taylor discusses his political views extensively in the book.

“There’s a reason that the new Stone Sour album ‘Hydrograd’ doesn’t have any political shit on it: It all went in the book,” he told Rolling Stone. “And what I wrote is f–king brutal.”

“It’s really f–king unfortunate how bad we have just f–ked ourselves,” Taylor added, discussing Trump’s election. “Did you see what he did with the members of the UN? Did you see him shove the dude? I’m like, ‘Ugh, you petty, petulant c–t. Would you just f–king get impeached already?’”