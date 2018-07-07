Jackson Coe: Instagram ‘Daredevil’ Dies in New York Fall

Jackson Coe, a social media marketer described as an Instagram “daredevil,” has died in a fall from a tall building in New York.

According to the New York Post, police said Coe, 25, died after plunging from a West Village apartment building. The Post labeled Coe a daredevil for his social media photos showing endurance exercises, flips into the water, and “risky heights.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Poe Was Drinking With a Friend Before He Fell, Reports Say

New York tingz A post shared by Jackson Coe (@jcoe210) on Apr 21, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

Jackson Coe posted a photo on Instagram (above) in April 2018 that appeared to show his feet, clad in red tennis shoes, dangling over the edge of a very tall building. “New York tingz,” he breezily captioned that picture.

“What the hell are you doing,” his mother wrote in the comment thread. “hahaha just on a roof,” responded Coe.

The Post reported that Coe’s body was discovered “in the backyard of the six-story building at 160 Waverly Place near Grove Street around 7:50 a.m.” on Thursday, July 5, 2018, and his wounds were consistent “with a fall.”

Law enforcement sources told the newspaper that Jackson Coe may have been drinking with a friend before he fell. The Post reported that a beer can was found near Coe, according to a person at the scene.

A friend posted a tribute to Jackson Coe in the wake of his death, writing, “You’ve left me with some of the best memories – I’m so sad that you won’t be able to bless us with more. Rest easy my brother. ❤️❤️❤️” Wrote another on his Instagram page, “I’ll miss you Jackson, as will all of us that loved you.”

Coe’s Instagram Photos Showed Him Engaging in Various Adventures

A post shared by Jackson Coe (@jcoe210) on Apr 24, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

Coe’s pictures on Instagram had showcased an adventurous lifestyle. Coe worked in marketing for GrubHub, according to Patch.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with Jackson’s family and friends during this difficult time,” a Grubhub spokeswoman told Patch. “Jackson was a key member of our Grubhub family, and he will be incredibly missed.”

On LinkedIn, Coe wrote of the position, “As a Growth Marketing Associate, I support and scale measurable marketing initiatives that reach millions of people. I am responsible for executing large-scale integrated marketing initiatives to drive demand, generate awareness, and acquire new customers.”

Coe Worked in Social Media & Marketing Over the Years

Jackson Coe was previously a content marketer for Tough Mudder, Inc., based in Brooklyn, New York. “Schedule and publish high volume (70+ per week) of social media content on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and blog channels through Percolate, Hootsuite, and Drupal Support global tracking of engagement analytics via Google Analytics and various CMS software depending on channel,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

He had also held other brand ambassador and social media/marketing jobs over the years. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder – Leeds School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing. In college, he was a member of the Athletic Business Club. He also studied intensive Spanish.