Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Engaged

Justin Bieber popped asked girlfriend Hailey Baldwin to marry him Saturday night, according to TMZ. Two eyewitnesses claim they saw Bieber pop the question at a resort in the Bahamas.
The two witnesses told TMZ that they were at a restaurant “on the property doing salsa dancing” when Bieber’s security team asked everybody to put away their cell phones, because something “special was about to happen.” They told TMZ that he proposed in front of everyone in the restaurant.
Another source with knowledge of the situation also also confirmed that the couple did, in fact, get engaged Saturday night, TMZ reports.
The two have been dating steadily for the last month, but have dated in the past. They were seen together shortly after Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up, and rekindled their relationship last month.
Us Weekly broke the news that the couple, who had previously dated from 2015 to 2016, were seen together again on June 13 after the two were spotted at the W South Beach in Florida.
“Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” an insider told Us Weekly.
Another source told Us Weekly that the two were inseparable, and completely head-over-heels for each other since they re-sparked their romance. “They’re on — full-on. Justin is in such a better place. They’ve been friends for years and it never worked out. They’re having fun, but he really likes Hailey. They’re good for one another.”
Bieber’s dad expressed his excitement over the engagement in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 8. “Proud is an understatement,” he wrote alongside a pic of the singer in front of a gorgeous sunset. “Excited for the next chapter!”
As expected, Twitter is being flooded with well-wishers, excited fans and even some mourners.
This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.