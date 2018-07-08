Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Engaged

Justin Bieber popped asked girlfriend Hailey Baldwin to marry him Saturday night, according to TMZ. Two eyewitnesses claim they saw Bieber pop the question at a resort in the Bahamas.

The two witnesses told TMZ that they were at a restaurant “on the property doing salsa dancing” when Bieber’s security team asked everybody to put away their cell phones, because something “special was about to happen.” They told TMZ that he proposed in front of everyone in the restaurant.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 @justinbieber & @haileybaldwin are reportedly ENGAGED 😱😱 Girls of the world, were here for you during this heartbreaking time 😞💔💔 pic.twitter.com/vHaZcUTKos — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) July 8, 2018

Another source with knowledge of the situation also also confirmed that the couple did, in fact, get engaged Saturday night, TMZ reports.

The two have been dating steadily for the last month, but have dated in the past. They were seen together shortly after Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up, and rekindled their relationship last month.

.@justinbieber @haileybaldwin MAJOR MAZEL ALERT! Can you Belieb It?!?! According to @TMZ Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are ENGAGED! He popped the question to her in the Bahamas on Saturday!#justinbieber #haileybaldwin pic.twitter.com/pXwxYDD63S — Calling The Shots (@EntUnfiltered) July 8, 2018

Us Weekly broke the news that the couple, who had previously dated from 2015 to 2016, were seen together again on June 13 after the two were spotted at the W South Beach in Florida.

“Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Another source told Us Weekly that the two were inseparable, and completely head-over-heels for each other since they re-sparked their romance. “They’re on — full-on. Justin is in such a better place. They’ve been friends for years and it never worked out. They’re having fun, but he really likes Hailey. They’re good for one another.”

Bieber’s dad expressed his excitement over the engagement in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 8. “Proud is an understatement,” he wrote alongside a pic of the singer in front of a gorgeous sunset. “Excited for the next chapter!”

As expected, Twitter is being flooded with well-wishers, excited fans and even some mourners.

Justin Bieber getting engaged just makes me feel old but seriously huge congrats to him & Hailey ❤️🎉 — Nate Garner (@natekgarner) July 8, 2018

“Justin Bieber is engaged!” 12 year old me: pic.twitter.com/q6u99UrsSr — Eva (@evahdo) July 8, 2018

Justin Bieber is engaged and my life is now officially over. Plz respect my peace as I mourn this tragic loss — Brittany Kingry (@bnkingry) July 8, 2018

Justin bieber is engaged and it isn’t to me????? — kenzie wagler (@kenziewagler) July 8, 2018

If Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are engaged, everything I’ve worked for since I was 12 was FOR NOTHING — Ellie (@elliefogel) July 8, 2018

Justin Bieber is engaged and I’m kind of broken atm. Never knew this would hurt so much. I’m happy for him and Hailey though! — saybear (@GayleSayen) July 8, 2018

Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin and I have never been so sad in my entire life… did she know every word to every song? did she go to his concert by herself? did she buy all purple clothes because he said it was his favorite color? did she even watch never say never — hanna 💫 (@hannalangevin) July 8, 2018

