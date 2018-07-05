Nathanial Blaine Luffman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The suspect accused of threatening to kill Senator Rand Paul and his family has been reportedly identified as Nathanial Blaine Luffman. An aggressive phone call was made to the senator’s office in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The suspect allegedly threatened to cut up Paul and his family with an axe.

1. Luffman is Accused of Emailing a Threatening Message to a Special Agent

Nathanial Blaine Luffman was arrested June 27 and is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California. He is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9:30AM PT in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California. The court calendar suggests Luffman will be using a public defender, because it states that a defense team has not yet been appointed. Threatening to kidnap or murder a federal official is a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.

NPR station WKMS is reporting that Luffman used to live in Murray, California but has been living in Portland, Oregon for the past few years. The radio station says that according to criminal complaint documents, Luffman is accused of emailing a threatening message to U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent Vernida Long and to several people associated with Oregon state government. The email reportedly contained murder threats and graphically described acts of violence. According to court documents, the specific email has been previously linked to other threatening communications to members of Congress.

2. Senator Paul Addressed the Threat Publicly Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 2, 2018

Capitol Police have not confirmed that Luffman is the person accused of threatening Senator Paul. Capitol Police says “We do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

On Monday, Paul tweeted, “Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me.”

Senator Paul was in Litchfield, Kentucky that day speaking to constituents about future legislation. He spoke to reporters there about the threat, calling it “horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”

Sen Rand Paul describes threat from man who he says claimed he would chop up the senator's family w/ an axe.

3. Critics on Social Media Blame Violent Threat on CA Rep. Maxine Waters

Representative Maxine Waters has taken a lot of flack from members of both parties for encouraging people to confront members of the Trump administration in public. During a rally in Los Angeles on June 23, Waters told supporters, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Soon after news broke of the most recent threat against Senator Paul, critics took to Twitter to point fingers at Waters. Donald Trump Jr. wrote, “Wonder if this stems from all the Maxine Waters rhetoric? Of course few in media will ask that till some sicko does it to the democrats… then there will be outrage.”

Wonder if this stems from all the Maxine Waters rhetoric? Of course few in media will ask that till some sicko does it to the democrats… then there will be outrage.

Founder and president of the group Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Capitol police just arrested a man who wanted to kill Rand Paul and ‘chop his family with an axe.’ Maxine, if anything happens to these Republicans, it’s on you.”

Breaking: Capitol police just arrested a man who wanted to kill Rand Paul and "chop his family with an axe" Maxine, if anything happens to these Republicans, it's on you

4. This Is the Second Time in Recent Months That Senator Paul Has Faced a Personal Threat

In November 2017, Paul was attacked outside his home by his neighbor, retired doctor Rene Boucher. According to court documents, Boucher was angry about yard debris and lost his temper. Senator Paul suffered multiple broken ribs and a bruised lung in the attack and was hospitalized. The defense claims the assault had nothing to do with the senator’s political agenda.

Boucher pleaded guilty in March to one count of assaulting a member of Congress, which is a federal crime. In June, he was sentenced to 30 days behind bars with one year of supervised released. The judge also ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

During the hearing, Boucher issued an apology to Senator Paul. The Bowling Green Daily News reported Boucher issued this statement: “What I did was wrong and I’m sincerely sorry for what I did. It’s not something I’m proud of, I’m embarrassed and I hope (Paul) and his family will one day be able to accept my apology, if possible. I lost my temper and I did not behave well, and I was wrong. I did not think I would be in a courthouse at the center of all this.”

After the sentencing, Senator Paul filed an additional civil lawsuit against his neighbor. He is suing Boucher for medical costs and legal fees. The lawsuit also requests a no-contact order.

Senator Paul spoke out a few weeks after the attack with Fox News. When asked whether he thought Boucher could have been motivated by political differences, Paul said it didn’t really matter. “I don’t really care what his motives are, other than that it’s cowardly and it’s criminal to attack someone from behind in their yard.”



5. Senator Paul Was on the Field the Day of the GOP Baseball Shooting

Senator Paul was on the baseball diamond the day that James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on the GOP congressional baseball team. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot and suffered critical damage to his organs, but luckily has since made a full recovery. Four others were injured in the assault.

Hodgkinson was shot and killed by Capitol police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey. Paul was not injured in the attack.

