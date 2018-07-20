Offset Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Offset of Migos, the well-known Atlanta rapper who recently dropped his new album Culture II, is reportedly behind bars in Georgia after being arrested for possession of a firearm Friday.

TMZ reports that Offset was traveling just outside of Atlanta on Friday when he was pulled over for having tinted windows. A witness told TMZ that officers discovered at least one gun in the SUV. Offset, a felon, was quickly arrested on gun possession charges. The Atlanta police department have not yet confirmed his arrest.

Here’s what you need to know about Offset’s arrest:

1. Offset Was Arrested for Burglary in 2013, & Again Arrested in 2015 on Felony Drug and Gun Charges

What normally would have been a minor infraction or warning became a much larger issue, as Offset is convicted felon on probation. According to Bossip, the rapper was busted for burglary back in 2013, and then arrested again when cops found guns, weed and codeine aboard the Migos tour bus during a performance at a local college in 2015.

He also pled no contest in December, 2015 to “riot in a penal institution,” as part of a deal that would dismiss the gun and drug charges he had racked up in April that year. He had been sitting in jail for eight months when he copped a plea for the riot charge, and was eventually released on probation. He was placed on five years probation and legally barred from Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins, and Screven counties, Uproxx reports.

In Georgia, convicted felons like Offset can get in “serious trouble if caught with firearms; along with additional felony charges, penalties can include heavy fines and up to five years in prison,” accord to Uproxx.

2. He Was Pulled Over For Tinted Windows & Arrested on Charges of Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

The rapper was reportedly pulled over with police citing darkly tinted windows, where authorities found a gun in the SUV, according to TMZ. He was driving just outside of Atlanta when officers pulled him over, and no reason has been given as to why the arresting officers searched the vehicle.

TMZ stated that Offset is still behind bars in Georgia and there is no current information about possible bail or a timeline on when he will be released. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.

3. Offset Was Recently in an Accident in May That Landed Him in the Hospital With a Neck Brace & Totaled His Car

The Migos rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus, was recently in a bad car accident after Cardi B claimed he “swerved to avoid crackhead.” Offset shared chilling photos of himself in the hospital on Instagram in May, showing his neck in a brace and blood on the back of his hands and arms. Pictures also showed serious damage to his car.

“This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S,” he captioned the post.

Cardi B addressed the situation in a now-deleted tweet, stating: “Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself, but God do unexplainable things!” she wrote, Billboard reports. “Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real.”

4. TMZ Reports That Neither Cardi B Nor Their Daughter Kulture Were in The Vehicle When Offset Was Arrested

Earlier this month, Offset and wife Cardi B welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world. Neither Cardi B nor the baby were in the vehicle at the time of Offset’s arrest, according to TMZ.

Offset and Migos are about to head out on the road with Drake on the “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour,” starting July 26 in Salt Lake City. It is unknown how long Offset will be locked up or if his arrest with interfere with the tour.

5. Migos Gained Recognition With the Release of Their 2013 Single “Versace” & Their Second Studio Album Culture Debuted on the Billboard 200 Chart

The Migos trio formed in Georgia in 2009, with fellow rappers Quavo and Takeoff. Offset is Quavo’s cousin and Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, according to Wikipedia. The three grew up together in a suburb northeast of Atlanta.

Migos initially started gaining recognition after releasing their 2013 single “Versace.” In 2015 the trio released their debut studio album Yung Rich Nation.

“In 2017, their single “Bad and Boujee” became an Internet phenomenon, spawning a large number of memes with the lyrics “rain drop, drop top”, which were performed by Offset,” Wikipedia reports. They released their second studio album Culture the same year, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.