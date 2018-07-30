TeNiya Nora Jones Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

TeNiya Nora Jones, a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Kentucky has gone missing in Isreal, according to a press release published by the University’s president, Eli Capiloto.

Jones, a biology major minoring in Islamic Studies, enrolled in a seven-week exchange program out of Jordon and had only one week until her return when she went missing.

The press release, as well as a campus-wide email, was made available to all students at UK after TeNiya’s family had been reached and informed of Jones’ missing person status.

Our thoughts and prayers are with TeNiya, her family and the students and others impacted. We are in continual contact with TeNiya’s family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved.

We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jones, With Two Other Students, Took a Weekend Trip to Israel Where They Went For a Midnight Swim in The Mediterranean Sea

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl1Segtnynh/?tagged=teniyajones

Jones is one of nine students studying in Jordon on an exchange program. Seven of those students are from the UK and two from West Virginia.

Four of those students were in Tel Aviv the night she went missing, some stayed behind in the hotel and two went along. Jones was with a 20-year-old woman who is also a student at the University of Kentucky and a 21-year-old man attending West Virginia University.

According to one of the students accompanying Jones, a strong current pulled the three of them out into the sea while they were swimming. The two students made it back to shore, but Jones was nowhere to be found.

2. Jones’ Mother, Who Lost Her Son to Gun Violence in December, Was Reached by Phone After Jones Had Been Missing For Two Hours

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl1nATrH9U5/?tagged=teniyajones

Jones sent her mother Tosha Thomas-Mora a text shortly before she left for the beach saying she was “in for the night,” USA Today reported.

After the other two students had come to shore and realized Jones was missing, they contacted Israeli officials, then the program coordinator for the Council on International Exchange (CIEE). A CIEE official contacted Jones’ mother.

Bill Bull, the vice president of Health and Safety at the CIEE, left her a voicemail.

“I wish to talk to you about what’s happening in Tel Aviv and give you some updates,” said Bull.

“Right now there’s concern that your daughter went out swimming and has not yet returned and it’s been about two and a half hours. Search and rescue is looking for her and the U.S. Embassy is involved.”

The U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv called Thomas-Mora to assure her that Israeli police aren’t going to give up their search for Jones.

3. Jones Had Just Been Accepted Into The University of Kentucky’s Premed Program

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl1j5CKnjzp/?tagged=teniyajones

Jones’ exceptional GPA, hard work and determination, made her a great applicant for the University of Kentucky’s premedical program, which she was accepted into and going to start next month.

“She was supposed to start on August 23,” Thomas-Mora said through tears.

Thomas-Mora says her daughter is a “decent swimmer,” but that she’s never actually seen her daughter go in further than her knees. “I’ve known her to stand and wade at the shore of the water and take pictures.”

50 of Jone’s relatives joined Thomas-Mora at her home on Sunday, where they decided the story doesn’t make sense.

“It’s not like her,” Davis said. “She wouldn’t take a risk like that.”

4. The University of Kentucky is Sending Jones’ Mother And Grandfather to Tel Aviv

https://twitter.com/ShabbaSmokess/status/1023738141671411713

As soon as Jones’ family was given the news, Education Abroad officials from the University of Kentucky contacted Thomas-Mora to let her know travel arrangements were being made for and another person to travel to Israel to help in the search for her daughter.

Thomas-Mora and her father (Jones’ grandfather) will meet with officials searching for Jones on Monday, July 30th.

Sue Roberts, who leads the University of Kentucky’s International Center which houses the Education Abroad and Exchange programs, will also be traveling to Israel to meet with Jones’ family and those searching for her.

5. Jones’ Friends And Family React on Twitter

Jone’s cousin reached out for help in a tweet, saying that Jones “is like any other black girl who doesn’t like to get her hair wet.”

Please RT to help find my cousin Teniya Jones she is a 19 year old kentucky University student who was last seen in Tel aviv israel the picture on the left is a most recent picture from her trip if you have any information or know anybody who can give us some please message me pic.twitter.com/U8e8jz160Y — Gold Mouth 🎒 (@GoldMouthKehwon) July 29, 2018

He insisted she wouldn’t go swimming as the other two students are saying she did.

Friends say she went for a midnight swim. Her family says that doesn’t sound like something she’d do find #teniyajones https://t.co/c3hFDJfMEx — Tolleah Price (@TolleahPrice) July 30, 2018

“This is very unusual. It appears to be a really bad accident that has occurred,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told WKYT News.

Please Retweet to spread the word about the disappearance of my beautiful, humble friend Teniya Jones who is currently missing in Tel Aviv, Israel🤧💘🙏🏽 #BringTeniyaHome Lord, please watch over her and bring her home safe and unharmed 😓 pic.twitter.com/Pe5MPgy9Iz — Auchey Franklin (@AucheyFranklinn) July 30, 2018

“So many in Kentucky are hoping this Wildcat comes home safely,” reported WKYT.

This is a developing story.