Toronto Shooting: Is Terrorism Suspected in Greektown?

The Toronto mass shooting in Greektown has left two people dead and 12 more wounded, after a 29-year-old man clad in black started randomly shooting people with a handgun. The circumstances have a lot of people wondering: Is it terrorism and a terror attack? Could ISIS or some other terror group be involved?

The answer, as of July 23, 2018: Police Chief Mark Saunders was asked directly about the terrorism question in his first news briefing, and he said it’s not clear yet whether the mass shooting is terrorism or not. Essentially, police haven’t ruled it out, though. Police have provided no further update on that front. Toronto police wrote: “14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total).” They later said a second person had died.

The suspect has only been identified so far as a 29-year-old man. He was killed after a shootout with police, although it’s not clear yet whether the wound was self-inflicted. He opened fire – it appears randomly – on people who were at restaurants and cafes in Toronto’s popular Danforth area in Greektown. You can see video that appears to show him open fire below. Be aware that it’s disturbing.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Police Chief Says the Motive Is Still Being Investigated

In his first news briefing after the shooting rampage occurred, the police chief, Mark Saunders, said he was entertaining all motives as possibilities when he was asked specifically about terrorism. Disturbing video emerged that appears to show the man opening fire. You can watch it above. It was first posted on Instagram, but the Instagram user then deleted her page, although Heavy viewed it on the original site before that came down.

“I’m keeping everything open. Looking at every single possible motive for this; when you have this many people struck by gunfire, it’s a grave concern,” said Toronto Police Chief Saunders. “I certainly want to find out exactly what it is, so I am not closing any doors or any chapters on this. I certainly don’t want to speculate… I don’t know why he did what he did, and he won’t be able to tell us because he is deceased.”

He said that the first victim who died was a female and a child ages 8 or 9 was critically injured. The age of the second victim who died is not yet clear. The chief said the suspect died after an “exchange of gunfire” with police, and that he used a handgun. Police have also said in a news release that the man “was walking along the street on Danforth Avenue when he began shooting at groups of people several times.”

A Witness Described the Gunman Executing & Shooting People With a ‘Horrible Expression’ on His Face

One aspect of the mass shooting that has raised terrorism concerns: Police detonated a “suspicious device” or “suspicious package” at the scene, but they haven’t described it yet. “Nearby at Danforth and Logan, police officers moved bystanders back from the area, saying they had to detonate a package. It’s not clear what was detonated,” the Globe and Mail reported. However, the detonation may only have been a precaution.

Andrew Mantzios, a witness, described the shooter as having “this horrible expression on his face” as he fired, seemingly randomly. “And then a lady tried to run and she fell down,” he told Globe and Mail. “He turned around and shot her point blank, two or three times.” He said the suspect shot into businesses, including Caffe Demetre, a dessert shop. Christina’s Restaurant was also near the shooting scene.

Mantzious told the news site that a woman was “executed,” and added that people were “falling all over the place – maybe seven, eight, nine of them.”