Tropical Storm Chris: Forecast and Projected Path

Tropical Storm Chris was upgraded from a tropical depression to a full storm overnight, as Tropical Depression 3 formed off the coast of North Carolina late on Friday afternoon and strengthened early Sunday morning. Chris is the third named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Chris will continue to gain strength over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, but may move very little through at least Monday, according to Accuweather. At 7 a.m., Tropical Storm Chris was 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to WRAL.

Tropical storm #Chris has formed off of the Carolina coast – the 3rd named storm of the 2018 Atlantic #hurricane season. Average date of 3rd Atlantic named storm formation is August 13. pic.twitter.com/mkDAZuFEi0 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 8, 2018

WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said that, although the depression has been upgraded to a tropical storm, its effects on beaches will be minimal. By late Monday or Tuesday, Chris is expected to increase in speed, around 70 mph, before moving away toward the north and east by Wednesday, according to WRAL.

“Chris could bring some strong winds to the sounds or the Outer Banks over the next day or two,” said Moss. “Its forecast track keeps it lingering off the coast for a couple days.” Swimmers should be aware of rip currents and rough conditions as the storm passes along the coast.

Tropical Depression #3 has formed off the NC coast. Will likely become Tropical Storm Chris on Saturday. Storm is expected to gradually strengthen and meander well offshore of the North Carolina coast through at least Monday. pic.twitter.com/jzd9tKp86d — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 6, 2018

The National Weather Service released a statement expecting “rough surf and dangerous rip currents,” with the elevated rip current threat continuing through the week. The storm is currently stationary, with winds expected up to 40 miles an hour as of Sunday morning. Chris is hovering 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

“Chris will continue to gain strength over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, but may move very little through at least Monday,” Accuweather predicts.

WYFF4 suggests tropical storm Chris will “linger off the coast of the Carolinas well into next week before it will likely get pulled east into the Atlantic Ocean later in the week.”

TD 3 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris this morning. Here is the latest. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/EzOJJuq5Ee — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) July 8, 2018

“Beachgoers from Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, may find swimming plans disrupted. Only enter the water in the presence of lifeguards and heed all swimming restrictions that are issued,” Accuweather states.

On Saturday, a man was killed in the rough surf off Kill Devil Hills, NC, after ignoring the “no swimming” signs posted around the beach by lifeguards.

Meanwhile, forecasters continue to track Beryl, which dropped from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm over the weekend. According to Moss, Beryl is currently weakening as it approaches the Caribbean.

Fascinating satellite loop shows the 24-hour evolution of Tropical Depression Three forming into Tropical Storm Chris. pic.twitter.com/0O5cERYq0M — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 8, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.