Utah Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now

Fires have been growing in Utah due to red flag conditions, including dry weather and high winds. Here is a list of the major active fires right now, according to Utah Fire Info and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located. You can view a map of all the Utah fires here.

Black Mountain Fire

Firefighters are making great progress on this fire, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is 90 percent contained.

Dollar Ridge Fire

#DollarRidgeFire still at 6,600 acres and 0% contained. Lots of questions coming in about Camelot cabins. The fire is still 5 miles from Pinnacles. Latest and more accurate map: https://t.co/yasA3qUrOi pic.twitter.com/hHnU4HOE5r — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 2, 2018

The Dollar Ridge fire caused officials to close Strawberry River Road at Camelot, KUTV reported. The fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and has been burning on national forest land. It threatens 10 structures, including cabins. By Sunday night it had grown to 6,600 acres. It’s still that size today, and 0 percent contained. The fire had started when someone burned timber on private property and was initially just 20 acres in size.

Trail Mountain Fire

Trail Mountain Fire 85 percent contained; many resources to be reassigned https://t.co/ot0K2VES56 #Utah — UtahPage (@UtahPage) July 2, 2018

The Trail Mountain fire began as a prescribed burn on June 4, and it grew to over 18,000 acres, FOX 13 reported. It’s now 85 percent contained.

West Valley Fire

The #WestValleyFire is grown to 10,510 acres and is at 5% containment. Helicopters continue to drop water on hotspots, and fixed-wing air tankers are dropping retardant to support crews on the fireline. See full details on Inciweb: https://t.co/jGtH4eBe3T pic.twitter.com/QupIyrMtUa — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 2, 2018

Among the largest of the fires in Utah is the West Valley Fire, which is 10,510 acres and 5 percent contained, KUTV reported. The fire is currently burning in steep, rugged terrain. Helicopters are dropping water on hot spots and air tankers are dropping retardant to help fire crews.

Willow Patch Fire

#willowpatchfire update: 4711 acres, 50% contained. Red flag warning today. For your safety and firefighter safety, please do not stop along highway 24 where you see fire activity or equipment. pic.twitter.com/DDvPMYsTHy — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 2, 2018

The Willow Patch fire in Sevier County is 4,551 acres and 50 percent contained, FOX 13 reported. The fire is located near on Highway 24 near the Mile 19 marker. No structures are currently threatened, but intermittent power outages may still happen. The fire started on the afternoon of June 1, but the cause is not yet known.