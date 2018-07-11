YouTubeTV is down. The streaming site went down for users in the U.S. during the England v Croatia World Cup semi final game in Moscow. A tweet from the service read, “Hey everyone — sincere apologies for streaming issues with YouTube TV. The timing is horrible but we’re working to be up and running again ASAP!”

You Tube TV down right in the middle of the World Cup Semifinal between Croatia and England. Can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/PkLjf4QfHF — Sportsnaut (@Sportsnaut) July 11, 2018

The message before the tweet announcing the problem, the streaming service asked, “Hey #ENG fans, are you guys ok?” Users didn’t seem to be judging by the their tweets:

Apparently @YouTubeTV & England's defense are no longer a thing. — Arsenal Review USA (@ArsenalReviewUS) July 11, 2018

@YouTubeTV getting a playback error. The amount of times this has happened during world cup matches is insane. ID y82b zmb7 ptys — Abhishek Bansal (@soopernormal) July 11, 2018

Tried this approach as well…but getting an error. Too many people trying at once? Common @YouTubeTV let's fix this!!! — Tek Kim (@TaiksooKim) July 11, 2018

The outage was first reported at around 3 p.m. Eastern time. On June 29, 9 to 5 Google reported that YouTube TV went down for users in the U.S. for 30 minutes.

YouTube TV is a streaming-only service in the U.S. that allows users to stream live TV straight to their phones and smart TVs, according to Tech Radar.