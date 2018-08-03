Arkansas Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Arkansas’ Tax Free Weekend is here! Tax Free Weekend begins Saturday, August 4 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Arkansas is one of the few states that has a two-day tax-free weekend rather than a three-day one. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Arkansas this week. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Arkansas

In Arkansas, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and clothing accessories and equipment of up to $50 qualify for tax free status. There is NO limit on qualified school supplies.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Aprons

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets, diapers

Bathing suits, caps

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats, jackets

Costumes

Earmuffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters, garter belts, girdles

Gloves, mittens for general use

Hats, caps

Hosiery

Insoles

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Scarves

Shoes, shoe laces, sneakers, sandals, slippers, steel-toed shoes

Socks and stockings

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

The following are examples of tax-free clothing accessories or equipment. Note that Oklahoma allows many items to be tax-free that most states do not.

Briefcases

Cosmetics

Hair accessories (barrettes, bow ties, hair nets)

Handbags

Handkerchiefs

Jewelry

Sunglasses (nonprescription)

Wallets

Watches

Wigs and hair pieces

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

Binders

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Chalk

Clay and glazes

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)

Glue, paste, and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index card boxes

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Paints (acrylic, tempora, oil)

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paper (loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, construction paper)

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

School instructional materials (reference books, reference maps, globes, textbooks, workbooks)

Scissors

Sketch and drawing pads

Watercolors

Writing tablets

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Arkansas

In Arkansas, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and clothing accessories and equipment that cost more than $50 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax free status:

Sewing equipment and supplies (needles, patterns, scissors, tape, fabric, etc.)

Protective equipment

Sports or recreational equipment

Belt buckles sold separately

Costume masks sold separately

Patches and emblems sold separately

Discounts and coupons can be used to help an item fit in the tax-free status, if the discount lowers its price enough to qualify. But a gift certificate can’t be used to do the same thing.

Typically if you order something online, you can get the tax free discount as long as you pay and request immediate shipping, even if the item doesn’t arrive until after the tax-free weekend.