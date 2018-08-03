Arkansas Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Arkansas’ Tax Free Weekend is here! Tax Free Weekend begins Saturday, August 4 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Arkansas is one of the few states that has a two-day tax-free weekend rather than a three-day one. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Arkansas this week. Find a complete list, visit here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Arkansas
In Arkansas, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and clothing accessories and equipment of up to $50 qualify for tax free status. There is NO limit on qualified school supplies.
Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
- Aprons
- Athletic supporters
- Baby receiving blankets, diapers
- Bathing suits, caps
- Belts and suspenders
- Boots
- Coats, jackets
- Costumes
- Earmuffs
- Footlets
- Formal wear
- Garters, garter belts, girdles
- Gloves, mittens for general use
- Hats, caps
- Hosiery
- Insoles
- Lab coats
- Neckties
- Overshoes
- Rainwear
- Rubber pants
- Scarves
- Shoes, shoe laces, sneakers, sandals, slippers, steel-toed shoes
- Socks and stockings
- Underwear
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
- Wedding apparel
The following are examples of tax-free clothing accessories or equipment. Note that Oklahoma allows many items to be tax-free that most states do not.
- Briefcases
- Cosmetics
- Hair accessories (barrettes, bow ties, hair nets)
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Jewelry
- Sunglasses (nonprescription)
- Wallets
- Watches
- Wigs and hair pieces
The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.
- Binders
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Chalk
- Clay and glazes
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)
- Glue, paste, and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index card boxes
- Index cards
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Paints (acrylic, tempora, oil)
- Paintbrushes for artwork
- Paper (loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, construction paper)
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- School instructional materials (reference books, reference maps, globes, textbooks, workbooks)
- Scissors
- Sketch and drawing pads
- Watercolors
- Writing tablets
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Arkansas
In Arkansas, clothing that costs more than $100 per item and clothing accessories and equipment that cost more than $50 per item do NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax free status:
- Sewing equipment and supplies (needles, patterns, scissors, tape, fabric, etc.)
- Protective equipment
- Sports or recreational equipment
- Belt buckles sold separately
- Costume masks sold separately
- Patches and emblems sold separately
Discounts and coupons can be used to help an item fit in the tax-free status, if the discount lowers its price enough to qualify. But a gift certificate can’t be used to do the same thing.
Typically if you order something online, you can get the tax free discount as long as you pay and request immediate shipping, even if the item doesn’t arrive until after the tax-free weekend.