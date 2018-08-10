Ashley Fargo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Broadcom co-founder Henry T. Nicholas III was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday after security at Encore hotel claimed that they found contraband in his room.

When Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrived, they discovered heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy in Nicholas’ possession and suspected he was involved in narcotics trafficking.

He and a woman by the name of Ashley Fargo, thought to be his girlfriend, were taken into custody but have since been released, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

Here’s what you need to know about Ashley Fargo:

1. Ashley is The Ex-Wife of Wells Fargo Heir, Brian Fargo

A post shared by Ashley Fargo (@_ashley_fargo_) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT

Brian Fargo is a descendant of the family who created Wells Fargo and American Express. Brian is a video game designer who founded Interplay Entertainment, inXile Entertainment and Robot Cache.

It is unknown when exactly Brian married Ashley, but in 2016, they split. The speculation was that she was unfaithful.

2. When Police Got to The Room, Ashley Was Unconscious “With a Semi-Deflated Balloon in Her Mouth”

Henry Nicholas III and his girlfriend Ashley Fargo pictures,charged with drug trafficking https://t.co/94rcwOxeZ1 pic.twitter.com/ASy8svn7nC — infowe (@infowe) August 10, 2018

TMZ reported that the paramedics were called to revive Fargo after she was found unresponsive in Nicholas’ room with a semi-deflated balloon in her mouth.

Encore hotel security questioned Nicholas on the substance in the balloon. He claimed it was nitrous oxide, a gas that produces “exhilaration or anesthesia when inhaled.”

Hotel security told the Las Vegas Metropolitan police that they found two cases that looked like they contained weapons. When police opened the cases, instead of weapons they found marijuana and narcotics.

3. Fargo and Nicholas Were Arrested And Booked For Suspected Drug Trafficking

A post shared by Ashley Fargo (@_ashley_fargo_) on Aug 6, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT

Heroin, cocaine, meth, ecstasy and pills with Winnie the Pooh stamped on them were found in the couples’ possession. It’s unclear what Ashley’s relationship was with Nicholas, but she’s rumored to have been dating him.

This wasn’t the first time Nicholas has faced felony charges. In 2008, a federal grand jury indicted Nicholas on fraud charges, also for “supplying customers with prostitutes and drugs and slipping ecstacy into the drinks of unwitting technology executives,” reported Tech Crunch.

All the charges were dismissed.

It’s unclear how he and Ashley met or how she ended up in Vegas with the billionaire.

4. On Saturday, August 4th, Fargo Posted a Photo to Her Instagram Page Saying She’d Taken a Trip to Vegas With Her Girls

Girls night out in Vegas A post shared by Ashley Fargo (@_ashley_fargo_) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:47am PDT

“Girls night out in Vegas!” Fargo said on her Instagram page this past weekend August 3rd and 4th.

In the photo, she and her girls had checked into the Encore Beach Club, which happened to be the hotel Nicholas was staying at. It’s unclear whether Fargo and Nicholas had plans with each other that weekend or just happened to meet up.

Fargo gave a birthday shoutout to one of her closest friends, who she took multiple photos with in Vegas. It appears her time in Vegas was centered around celebrating that friend’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Obagi… only the beginning. 💙💖💙💖 such a fabulous fun time with this beauty…. she’s the best!” Fargo wrote in a photo from the hotel.

Fargo posted four other photos with her girlfriends over the weekend.

5. It Seems That Fargo And Nicholas Have Known Each Other For About a Year

Happy Birthday🎉🎂🎈🎁 A post shared by Ashley Fargo (@_ashley_fargo_) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

In October 2017, Ashley posted a picture cozied up to Henry Nicholas III and in the caption, wished him a happy birthday.

Based on Fargo’s social media accounts, the two seem to have frequented Vegas together for about a year. For the most part, their relationship seems to have been kept under wraps. There is little to learn on how they met, how serious their relationship is and whether or not Ashley knew of any of Nicholas’ previous charges.

Fun times 🍣🥂🥃🍾 A post shared by Ashley Fargo (@_ashley_fargo_) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Fargo has three children, none with her ex-husband Brian Fargo or with Henry Nicholas III. It’s unclear what Fargo does for a living, but it’s clear she receives product and endorsements from companies seeking to use her influence to market to her followers.