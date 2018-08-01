Child Died in ICE Detention, Lawyer Mana Yegani Says

A child has reportedly died in ICE detention, an immigration lawyer named Mana Yegani claimed in a series of tweets on the evening of July 31, 2018.

The report by Yegani has not been confirmed, and she did not provide the child’s name; Heavy has reached out to ICE for confirmation about whether a child has died in the agency’s custody and will update this story if a response is received. Yegani is a Houston immigration lawyer whose website declares, “Fighting for you to stay in the United States.”

Mana Yegani Alleged There Was Possible ‘Negligent Care’ Involved

Update: The child died following her stay at an ICE Detention Center, as a result of possible negligent care and a respiratory illness she contracted from one of the other children.

The events took place in Dilley Family Detention Center in south Texas. — Mana Yegani (@Law_Mana) August 1, 2018

Mana Yegani’s tweets were very detailed. She wrote: “There are reports that a child died in ICE custody in Dilley, Texas. Getting more information as the story develops. It’s unclear where the parent(s) of the child is. Some reports indicate that they maybe in New Jersey while child was in Texas.” She tagged Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti in the tweet.

She later provided an updated tweet, writing, “Update: The child died following her stay at an ICE Detention Center, as a result of possible negligent care and a respiratory illness she contracted from one of the other children. The events took place in Dilley Family Detention Center in south Texas.”

Yegani added: “A lawyer who is in touch with the family is saying the child who died, her grandmother is in New Jersey. Reporters are in touch with her to get more details.”

On Twitter, Yegani defines herself as “Award winning immigration lawyer. Passionate about Immigrants. Patriotic American. 🇺🇸🐶😻 Love dogs & cats.”

Yegani Has Filled Her Social Media Page With Immigration-Related Posts

Yegani uses Twitter to speak out on behalf of immigrants and against the president’s immigration policies. “If they ask for a visa, the US government won’t give them one. If they stay in their country their kids get killed by the gangs. So they are damned if they try to come the legal or illegal way,” she wrote recently.

She has spoken out previously about Trump’s travel ban.

She also writes about DACA. “A short important thread on DACA: 1- Those who have DACA, go ahead & put in your renewal application even if your status doesn’t expire in 150 days. USCIS will accept the renewal application for NOW. 2. As of Aug. 8 there could be a 🛑 stop on all renewals from a fed judge in TX,” Yegani said a recent tweet.

Previous Reports Found That Other Immigrants Had Died in ICE Custody

In June 2018, Human Rights Watch published a lengthy report into what it labeled “substandard” medical care in immigrant detention.

The story recounts the deaths of several immigrants in detention, including a man who died of a heart attack. However, the people described in that story are adults.

If there has been a death of a child in ICE custody – especially if it ends up being a child separated from her parents – that would obviously provoke another firestorm over the president’s controversial family separation policy.

Immigration officials appeared before Congress on July 31, 2018 and defended the president’s policies, saying that some parents had left their children behind, according to The Dallas Morning News, which added that others were critical that some families remain separated after Trump said he would discontinue the policy.

“We do not leave our humanity behind when we report for duty,” Carla L. Provost, acting chief of U.S. border patrol, said at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the Morning News reported.

This story will be updated when more information is available on the claim.