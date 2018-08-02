Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Enter Rehab

According to TMZ, Demi Lovato has agreed to enter a long-term rehabilitation facility after her stay at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

TMZ reported that sources “with direct knowledge” said Lovato, who was admitted to the hospital via a 911 call for an overdose, last week, has “agreed to go to rehab, and plans have already been made with the facility,” the site reported.

“…Demi’s family has squarely raised the issue of rehab with her,” the website reported saying the issue was “something they delayed for days because of the many complications resulting from the OD.”

It was reported that Lovato was “very sick and her family did not want to upset her with something that might trigger conflict.”

Reportedly, Lovato is being released from the hospital “any day now” and the plan is for her to go straight from the hospital to a rehabilitation center. It’s not known which one and where, but the site reported it will be a “live-in rehab facility.”

It’s been reported that some of her performance and management team would leave the performer if she declined to seek additional help for substance abuse.

Lovato has been in rehabilitation centers for myriad conditions from eating disorders to drug addiction. You can read more about Lovato’s rehab stints here.

demi lovato was sober/clean for 6 years. relapse doesn’t define her. her achievements do. — shak (@boyslikelovato) August 2, 2018

It’s been over a week since her overdose. Fans and friends have been worried.

i miss you demi. pls recover soon. 😞 @ddlovato — gabi demartino (@gabcake) August 2, 2018

@ddlovato I don't know if you'll ever manage to read this in the pool of tweets your way, but know this: No matter what, we love you, Girlie. There are many of us who look up to you and are praying for your recovery. Hope you get better soon. ♡ — Carolyn Perez (@_Cookie_Carol_) August 2, 2018

Lovato, who turns 26 on Aug. 20, opened up about addiction and her mental health issues in “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” a doc where the singer is candid about her struggles with drugs, alcohol, eating disorders and living life being bi-polar.

Once the news spread that she agreed to enter a facility and work on getting sober after this relapse, her fans wept and cheered.

it sucks so much seeing all the negativity surrounding Demi Lovato. the reason we love her so much is that she really wanted to change and she was open about her struggles. yes she relapsed but nobody is perfect ❤️ #DemiLovato — Rachel L. (@RachelL02799382) July 27, 2018

we love you and we believe in you, you're a fighter @ddlovato. pic.twitter.com/DRzYDY4eEa — Demi Lovato France (@iLovatoFrance) August 2, 2018

In 2013, the then 21-year-old confessed she tried cocaine at 17 and “loved it.” She told Access Online, she was “very, very good at manipulating people and that was something that I did in my disease, I would manipulate everyone around me. There were times I would just continue to lie, so that everything looked OK on the outside.”

At the time, her memoir “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year,” had just been released and she was open to talking about her addiction. The Disney star was quoted as saying that at just 19, she’d hit her bottom. From her Access Online interview: