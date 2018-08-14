Ecuador Deadly Bus Crash: Photos From the Scene

At least 24 people are dead after a bus overturned in Ecuador. The crash happened around 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday, August 14 near the capital city of Quito. Another 19 people were injured.

Ecuadorian officials say the bus collided with a smaller vehicle, which caused the bus to flip onto its side. Th area where the crash occurred is reportedly called “dead man’s curve,” according to a report by the Associated Press. The long-distance bus was registered in Colombia and was on its way to Quito.

The district security secretary for Quito Juan Zapata confirmed that citizens of both Ecuador and Colombia were among the dead. Two children riding in the smaller vehicle were also reportedly killed.

Police in Ecuador shared photos of the crash on its official Twitter page. Officials say several homes along the highway were damaged by flying debris from the crash.