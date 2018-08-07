Holy Fire: Live Stream, Videos, Photos & Updates

A bush fire that started in Cleveland National Forest in Trabuco Canyon, California between Orange and Riverside counties on Monday is now out of control. According to ABC7 News, despite fire-retardant drops of more than 19,000 gallon overnight, the fire is only 2% contained.

Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon areas, as well as Blue Jay and El Cariso campgrounds were evacuated Monday night.

The other side of the mountain near my neighborhood. Can see flames near the top. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/L70q9k4oDv — Kevin Gibson (@Moonlight1500) August 7, 2018

VIIRS satellite hotspot data of the area is updated continually here. (Please note: When satellite hotspot data first appears on a map it is already about 3 hours old.)

The Holy Fire is not yet listed on the Cal Fire Map, but you can watch for it and keep an eye on other California fires here:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District published a detailed report.

There is a smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday morning. Smoke will reach unhealthy levels. Affected areas are listed in detail in the report, but are within Orange County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County limits.

CBS Los Angeles reported that because of the Mendocino Complex burning in Northern California, only 300 personnel are available to fight the Holy Fire. More fire fighters have been requested.

For now, water-dropping helicopters and fixed-wing aircrafts are trying to stop the fire from the air but are faced with much difficulty today because of the dry and hot windy weather.

This story is being updated. Keep checking back for live streams.