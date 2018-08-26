WATCH: John McCain on ‘The View’ With Daughter Meghan

John McCain has died. The 81-year-old senator was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in 2017. A few days ago, it was announced that McCain had made the decision to stop his cancer treatments.

Following his death, many recalled his interview on The View, the daytime talk show that Meghan McCain co-hosts. The interview took place in October 2017. During that sit down, McCain discussed his diagnosis, his daughter’s new gig on the show — and her engagement to now-husband, Ben Domenech.

At one point in the interview, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that she heard that John and his wife Cindy had encouraged Meghan to take the job.

“I certainly recommended it because it needed a good conservative voice to counter yours,” Senator McCain told Goldberg, getting a laugh from the audience. “I actually strongly recommended it because so many Americans watch this program, and have their information and knowledge as a result of her participation and all of you — you’ve done a great job all these 75 years,” he joked.

A little later on in the sit-down, Goldberg mentioned McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis and asked him how he was feeling.

“Fine. Getting plenty of rest, [eating] plenty of food, [getting] plenty of exercise. I’ve had some other challenges,” McCain responded. “I don’t mean to get a little sentimental, but it does make you appreciate every minute of every hour of every day. We should all thank God for every minute because we are blessed and we’re blessed to be on the greatest nation on earth,” he said.

After her father’s passing, Meghan McCain posted an emotional tribute to the man that she has called dad for all 33 years of her life.

“In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man,” she wrote in part. You can see her full post below.