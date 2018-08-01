Lubbock Power Outage: What You Need to Know

LP&L customers in Central Lubbock are currently experiencing an interruption of service. Crews have been dispatched to locate the cause and safely restore power to affected customers. We will provide an update as we have more information. Thank you for your patience. — LubbockPower&Light (@lpandl) August 1, 2018

More than two thousand homes in Lubbock, Texas have been impacted by a massive power outage that hit central Lubbock on Wednesday. A spokesman for Lubbock Power and Light said that the company still did not know what had caused the power outage. On Wednesday afternoon, repair crews were still working to fix the problem.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Outage Impacted 2,159 LP&L Customers and Shut Down Traffic Lights in Central Lubbock

We currently have officers directing traffic at the following intersections due to the current power outage:

19th & Boston

19th & Flint

50th & Boston — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) August 1, 2018

A statement from Lubbock Power and Light said that the outage had impacted more than two thousand people in the area from 19th Street to 50th Street, and from Indiana Avenue to University Avenue. Traffic lights were out, and police officers were sent to direct traffic at 19th & Boston, 19th & Flint, and 50th & Boston.

LP&L Doesn’t Know What Caused the Outage

LP&L customers in central Lubbock are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are working to restore power.https://t.co/Bigw4iaPxh pic.twitter.com/7sLNs8Oe5S — FOX34 (@fox34) August 1, 2018

A statement from LP&L revealed that the company is in the dark about what caused the power outage. A statement from the company read as follows:

OUTAGE ALERT: 2,159 customers in Central Lubbock are currently experiencing an interruption of service. Crews have been dispatched to the substation that serves that portion of the service territory in order to locate the cause and safely restore power to affected customers. We will provide an update as to the cause and estimated time of full restoration as soon as we can. We understand the importance of a quick restoration of power this time of year. Thank you for your patience as crews complete their work.

Repair Crews Got to Work This Afternoon, But Outages Are Still Being Reported

There are still some power outages being reported. Still, no word on the timeline to restore power. https://t.co/9X2dVyZz0y — Latino Lubbock (@latinolubbock) August 1, 2018

LP&L announced this afternoon that they had sent out repair crews to fix the problem. But two hours after that announcement, outages were still being reported in parts of Lubbock. The company had also not sent out any updates.