Lyric McHenry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lyric McHenry is the Instagram star and reality TV producer whose life was cut short at the age of 26. On August 14, police found McHenry’s dead body sprawled across the Major Deegan expressway in a desolate area of The Bronx, New York. McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McHenry Was In Her Underwear and Had Cocaine In Her Possession When She Died

Police found McHenry’s body early in the morning of Tuesday, August 14. They said that it was too early to confirm, but she appeared to have died of a drug overdose. The Instagram star had cocaine in her possession. She was wearing a pajama top and a pair of underwear, but no pants.

Just hours earlier, McHenry had posted video on Instagram showing herself partying at Manhattan nightspots the Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand and Dream Downtown. A man can be seen on the video saying, “it’s her birthday,” as McHenry leans against him, smiling.

Police say McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant when she died.

2. McHenry and Her Sister Produced a Reality TV Show for E! With Magic Johnson’s Son

Back in 2016, McHenry and her younger sister, Maya, produced a reality TV show called EJNYC. The show followed the life of Earvin “EJ” Johnson, after his return to New York City. EJ is the son of basketball legend Magic Johnson. He’d previously been living in Beverly Hills and had appeared on the show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. EJNYC was a spin-off of “Rich Kids.”

But EJNYC did not have a big audience, and was canceled after just one season. That left McHenry at a loose end. She took a job as an associate producer for Complex Networks before becoming a freelance writer and producer in 2017.

3. McHenry’s Father, Doug McHenry, Is a Director and Producer Whose Credits Include New Jack City and Jason’s Lyric

Doug McHenry, Lyric’s father, is the director of starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Allen Payne, and Forest Whitaker.

After years of working as a business executive at Casablanca Records, McHenry formed his own production company, Elephant Walk Entertainment. Elephant Walk Entertainment produced New Jack City, Krush Groove, and the House Party series, among other films.

4. McHenry Volunteered For the Obama Campaign When She Was 15

McHenry posted a picture of her teenage self, beaming, with her arm around a smiling Michelle Obama. McHenry wrote, “Working for this campaign made my awkward stage at 15 so much doper. Thank you to the Obamas for inspiring us, leading with love and intellect, bringing art and artists to the White House, and also Sasha and Malia.”

Her Instagram page also includes references to social justice issues like the voting rights act and racial injustice.

5. McHenry Went to Stanford University, Where She Was Awarded a Prestigious Scholarship

McHenry was awarded a Ron Brown scholarship to study at Stanford. She graduated in 2010.

Her scholarship page describes McHenry as an extremely passionate History and English student who was consistently on the honor roll throughout high school. The page says that McHenry founded the Young Democrats Club during her junior year in high school and had been actively involved in the non-profit organization Artists For A New South Africa.