New Mexico Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

New Mexico’s Tax Free Weekend is this weekend. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at midnight (when the day changes to August 6.) Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in New Mexico this week. Find a complete list here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico
School supplies up to $30 each, clothing, footwear and accessories up to $100 each, computers up to $1,000 each, and computer accessories up to $500 each all qualify.
Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. See a complete list here.
- Aerobic clothing
- Aprons, clothing shields
- Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, but NOT diaper bags
- Belts (but not belt buckles when sold separately)
- Bowling shirts
- Bow ties and ties
- Camp clothing
- Chef’s uniforms
- Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, formal clothing that’s sold not rented, jeans, shorts, suits, suspenders etc.
- Coats, wraps
- Gloves (dress gloves, not sports gloves), ear muffs
- Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants – but golf gloves are taxed)
- Graduation caps & gowns
- Hats, caps (including sports caps)
- Jackets
- Jogging apparel (but not leg warmers)
- Lab coats
- Leotards
- Lingerie: bras, corsets, hosiery, jogging bras, underwear etc.
- Pajamas
- Prom dresses
- Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.
- Robes
- Shoes, boots (when general purpose or cowboy boots), running shoes without cleats, sandals
- Shoe laces
- Socks (including athletic socks)
- Uniforms for employees, but not athletic uniforms
- Wedding apparel that’s purchased not rented(bridal gowns, veils)
The following are examples of computer and computer related items that are tax free:
- CDs (blank only)
- CPUs
- Computers (desktop, tablet, laptop)
- Computer cables
- Computer paper
- E-readers (if it has computing function, like spreadsheets and word processing)
- Hard drives
- Ink cartdridges
- Keyboards
- Memory equipment (including disks, flash or thumb drives, etc.)
- Microphones
- Monitor
- Motherboards
- Mouse
- Printer & printer paper
- Speakers
The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.
- Backpacks for school, book bags (but NOT duffel bags)
- Binders, clips, clipboards, daily planners
- Blue books
- Book covers
- Books for school (under $30 each)
- Calculators (under $200 each)
- Canvas for oil painting
- Chalkboards erasers & chalk (but NOT chalkboards)
- Crayons, watercolors, etc.
- Erasers
- Flash cards
- Folders
- Glue & glue sticks
- Highlighters, markers, pens, pencils, pencil sharpener
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Protractors, rulers, scissors, staplers and staples
- Paper (construction paper, printer paper, notebook paper, etc. )
- Poster board and poster paper
- Tape (cellophane, masking tape)
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico
The following clothing and accessory items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax free status in New Mexico this weekend. See a complete list here.
- Accessories of specific types (belt buckles, coin purses, cosmetic bags, fanny packs, purses, handbags, handkerchiefs
- Antique clothing that can’t be worn
- Appointment books
- Arch supports
- Arm warmers
- Athletic gloves, pads, and supports
- Athletic or sports uniforms or sports clothes
- Athletic shoes (ballet shoes, baseball shoes with cleats, bicycle shoes with cleats, bowling shoes etc.)
- Bathing suits, caps, coverups
- Batting fabric
- Beach caps and coats
- Boots that are for a specialty purpose, like climbing, fishing, hiking, waders, etc.
- Braces & supports for injuries
- Briefcases
- Buttons
- Cosmetics
- Costumes
- Diaper bags
- Eyewear
- Gloves that are protective or sports gloves (not general dress gloves)
- Hair accessories (bandanas, barrettes, bobby pins, ponytail holders, bows, clips, headbands, etc.)
- Hard hats
- Helmets for sports
- Insoles
- Jewelry (bracelets, necklaces, earrings, etc.)
- Leg warmers
- Life jackets and vests
- Martial arts attire
- Riding pants
- Scuba gear
- Shoulder pads whether for sports or for regular wear
- Shower caps
- Skates of any type
- Ski suits (but ski masks are tax free)
- Sports uniforms
- Sweatbands
- Tap dance shoes
- Yarn, cloth, lace, knitting material, fabrics, clothing repair items like thread and buttons
The following are examples of computer and computer-related items that are not tax-free.
- E-readers that don’t have a computing function and only have Internet access
- Headsets
- Joysticks
- PDAs
- Scanners
- Software & manuals
- Video camera for computer
The following are examples of school supplies that aren’t tax free.
- Backpacks for hiking
- Books not for school
- Cell phones
- Chalkboards
- Digital cameras
- Dry boards
- Duffel bags
- Fax machines
- Gym bags
- Suitcases
- Umbrellas
- Watch bands, watches
- Zippers