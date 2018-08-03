New Mexico Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

New Mexico Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

New Mexico’s Tax Free Weekend is this weekend. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at midnight (when the day changes to August 6.) Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in New Mexico this week. Find a complete list here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico

School supplies up to $30 each, clothing, footwear and accessories up to $100 each, computers up to $1,000 each, and computer accessories up to $500 each all qualify.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status. See a complete list here.

  • Aerobic clothing
  • Aprons, clothing shields
  • Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, but NOT diaper bags
  • Belts (but not belt buckles when sold separately)
  • Bowling shirts
  • Bow ties and ties
  • Camp clothing
  • Chef’s uniforms
  • Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, formal clothing that’s sold not rented, jeans, shorts, suits, suspenders etc.
  • Coats, wraps
  • Gloves (dress gloves, not sports gloves), ear muffs
  • Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants – but golf gloves are taxed)
  • Graduation caps & gowns
  • Hats, caps (including sports caps)
  • Jackets
  • Jogging apparel (but not leg warmers)
  • Lab coats
  • Leotards
  • Lingerie: bras, corsets, hosiery, jogging bras, underwear etc.
  • Pajamas
  • Prom dresses
  • Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.
  • Robes
  • Shoes, boots (when general purpose or cowboy boots), running shoes without cleats, sandals
  • Shoe laces
  • Socks (including athletic socks)
  • Uniforms for employees, but not athletic uniforms
  • Wedding apparel that’s purchased not rented(bridal gowns, veils)

The following are examples of computer and computer related items that are tax free:

  • CDs (blank only)
  • CPUs
  • Computers (desktop, tablet, laptop)
  • Computer cables
  • Computer paper
  • E-readers (if it has computing function, like spreadsheets and word processing)
  • Hard drives
  • Ink cartdridges
  • Keyboards
  • Memory equipment (including disks, flash or thumb drives, etc.)
  • Microphones
  • Monitor
  • Motherboards
  • Mouse
  • Printer & printer paper
  • Speakers

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

  • Backpacks for school, book bags (but NOT duffel bags)
  • Binders, clips, clipboards, daily planners
  • Blue books
  • Book covers
  • Books for school (under $30 each)
  • Calculators (under $200 each)
  • Canvas for oil painting
  • Chalkboards erasers & chalk (but NOT chalkboards)
  • Crayons, watercolors, etc.
  • Erasers
  • Flash cards
  • Folders
  • Glue & glue sticks
  • Highlighters, markers, pens, pencils, pencil sharpener
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Protractors, rulers, scissors, staplers and staples
  • Paper (construction paper, printer paper, notebook paper, etc. )
  • Poster board and poster paper
  • Tape (cellophane, masking tape)

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico

The following clothing and accessory items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax free status in New Mexico this weekend. See a complete list here.

  • Accessories of specific types (belt buckles, coin purses, cosmetic bags, fanny packs, purses, handbags, handkerchiefs
  • Antique clothing that can’t be worn
  • Appointment books
  • Arch supports
  • Arm warmers
  • Athletic gloves, pads, and supports
  • Athletic or sports uniforms or sports clothes
  • Athletic shoes (ballet shoes, baseball shoes with cleats, bicycle shoes with cleats, bowling shoes etc.)
  • Bathing suits, caps, coverups
  • Batting fabric
  • Beach caps and coats
  • Boots that are for a specialty purpose, like climbing, fishing, hiking, waders, etc.
  • Braces & supports for injuries
  • Briefcases
  • Buttons
  • Cosmetics
  • Costumes
  • Diaper bags
  • Eyewear
  • Gloves that are protective or sports gloves (not general dress gloves)
  • Hair accessories (bandanas, barrettes, bobby pins, ponytail holders, bows, clips, headbands, etc.)
  • Hard hats
  • Helmets for sports
  • Insoles
  • Jewelry (bracelets, necklaces, earrings, etc.)
  • Leg warmers
  • Life jackets and vests
  • Martial arts attire
  • Riding pants
  • Scuba gear
  • Shoulder pads whether for sports or for regular wear
  • Shower caps
  • Skates of any type
  • Ski suits (but ski masks are tax free)
  • Sports uniforms
  • Sweatbands
  • Tap dance shoes
  • Yarn, cloth, lace, knitting material, fabrics, clothing repair items like thread and buttons

The following are examples of computer and computer-related items that are not tax-free.

  • E-readers that don’t have a computing function and only have Internet access
  • Headsets
  • Joysticks
  • PDAs
  • Scanners
  • Software & manuals
  • Video camera for computer

The following are examples of school supplies that aren’t tax free.

  • Backpacks for hiking
  • Books not for school
  • Cell phones
  • Chalkboards
  • Digital cameras
  • Dry boards
  • Duffel bags
  • Fax machines
  • Gym bags
  • Suitcases
  • Umbrellas
  • Watch bands, watches
  • Zippers

 

