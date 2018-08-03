Oklahoma Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Oklahoma is enjoying Tax Free Weekend this weekend. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Oklahoma this weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, clothing and shoes up to $100 each qualify for tax-free status. The states has a slightly less expansive tax-free holiday than many other states, which also include school supplies and sometimes even computers and computer supplies.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status.

Aprons

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets, diapers

Bathing suits, caps

Beach capes & coats

Belts, suspenders

Boots

Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.

Coats, jackets

Costumes

Ear muffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters, garter belts, hosiery, underwear

Gloves and mittens (general use, not sports gloves)

Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)

Hats, caps

Hosiery

Insoles

Lab coats

Neck ties

Overshoes

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Shoes, shoe laces, sneakers

Slippers

Socks, stockings

Steel-toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Oklahoma

Clothing and shoes that aren’t listed in the categories in the preceding section, or which cost more than $100 each, do not qualify.