Oklahoma Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Oklahoma is enjoying Tax Free Weekend this weekend. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Oklahoma this weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, clothing and shoes up to $100 each qualify for tax-free status. The states has a slightly less expansive tax-free holiday than many other states, which also include school supplies and sometimes even computers and computer supplies.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax free status.

  • Aprons
  • Athletic supporters
  • Baby receiving blankets, diapers
  • Bathing suits, caps
  • Beach capes & coats
  • Belts, suspenders
  • Boots
  • Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.
  • Coats, jackets
  • Costumes
  • Ear muffs
  • Footlets
  • Formal wear
  • Garters, garter belts, hosiery, underwear
  • Gloves and mittens (general use, not sports gloves)
  • Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)
  • Hats, caps
  • Hosiery
  • Insoles
  • Lab coats
  • Neck ties
  • Overshoes
  • Rainwear
  • Rubber pants
  • Shoes, shoe laces, sneakers
  • Slippers
  • Socks, stockings
  • Steel-toed shoes
  • Underwear
  • Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
  • Wedding apparel

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Oklahoma

Clothing and shoes that aren’t listed in the categories in the preceding section, or which cost more than $100 each, do not qualify.

