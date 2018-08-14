WATCH: Gas Explosion in Denver Destroyed Home and Left 1 Person Trapped Inside

https://www.pscp.tv/w/1YpKkLnDlEdGj

A dramatic natural gas explosion on Santa Fe boulevard in Denver, Colorado destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person trapped inside. You can watch footage and interviews with emergency workers and firefighters on the scene here.

Firefighters said they got a call about the explosion at 1:15 local time. They said one person was initially trapped inside the rubble from the explosion but has been rescued.

An estimated 10 people were injured in the explosion, according to firefighters. One of the injuries was critical. But there was no loss of life, and all the people injured were adults.

As of 2PM local time, firefighters were still battling flames at the scene of the explosion. Four other buildings were damaged in the explosion.