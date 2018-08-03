WATCH: Texas Mom Pulls Gun on Girl During Brawl

According to KTRK-TV, a mother of a 13-year-old girl in Houston was recorded pulling a gun on a 15-year-old girl who was trying to fight her daughter.

In the video, two young girls are seen fighting in the background when a third girl tries to jump in. Chade Lockett, the mother of one of the young girls involved in the fight, pulls out a handgun and waves it at the approaching girl.

In an interview with KPRC-TV Houston, Lockett claims the gun she was waving wasn’t even real.

“When I saw they had knives. It was either the crowbar or the BB gun. I chose the BB gun. It looked realistic. It was 15 of them and two of us,” Lockett said.

In an interview with FOX 6, Lockett said the lady in the brown shirt had a knife and the girl in the striped shirt did as well. Multiple witnesses confirmed her story.

Tracy McIntyre, the grandmother of the other teenager involved in the fight, filed a report with the Houston Police Department and the video of Mrs. Lockett waving the gun was handed over.

“She pulled a gun out on us. We were frightened for our lives,” said Veneisha Jones, the woman who recorded the video.

The fight happened because of a misunderstand on Snapchat. When the girls started fighting, the mothers let them work it out, until Mrs. Lovett spotted some of the girls with knives.

“They’re teens, they fight and get into it. That’s what teens do, but the mom, she had no reason to put her hands on her or anything like that,” Veneisha Jones said to KTRK.

McIntyre claims that Lockett attacked her granddaughter with the gun, hitting her repeatedly in the face.

Lockett claims she was only breaking up the fight.

“I’m doing what a mother should do – which is protect your child, and y’all trying to make it seem like y’all didn’t do anything,” she said.

“When you’re angry, people do stupid stuff, but at the end of the day, I had to go with my first intentions, which was to find something to get them off of my daughter. That’s what I’m saying. Like, I’m not a bad person. I’m not a bad mother. I take care of my kids, go to work and I come home. I’m not in drama.”

The case has been turned over to an investigator.