Christine Lewis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christine Lewis, of Visalia, California, was found dead after a boat crash on the Colorado River Saturday afternoon. Lewis is the first victim identified Monday after two boats collided on head-on and sank, leaving 13 injured and three missing.

Officials identified Lewis, 51, of Visalia, Calif., but released no other information about her. Here's what you need to know about the crash: 1. 16 People Were Thrown Into Fast-Moving Waters After Two Boats Collided on the Colorado River Colorado River boat crash leaves 4 missing, officials say — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018 Lewis was missing since about 8 p.m. Saturday, when a northbound Hallet boat carrying 10 people collided with a southbound Sleekcraft, which carried six people, according to officials. The crash occurred on the border of California and Arizona, north of Lake Havasu, between Pirates Cove and Topock Marina, according to the Las Angeles Times. The crash site was near Moabi Regional Park. According to the LA Times, all 16 people were throw into the "fast-moving" river as the boats sank. The boats were moving close to 50 mph, according to an emergency dispatcher. Several people were rescued immediately by other boaters, and one critially injured woman was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital, according to officials. Nine others were taken to area hospitals.

More than 60 crew members from Arizona and California continued to search on boats at sunrise Monday, tracking their progress with a computer program that mapped the riverbed, according to USA Today.

Two helicopters searched by air, and divers were sent out into the river’s waters, which can range from shallow to 30 feet deep, USA Today reports.

The sheriff’s office said it would continue to patrol the river “until all the unaccounted for passengers are located.”