Cincinnati Active Shooter Reports at 5/3 Building Downtown

There are reports of a possible active shooter in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio at what is known as the 5/3 building. Cincinnati.com reported that the scene is now secure but that there are multiple victims. The specific number is not clear.

A suspect is in custody, according to the newspaper. P.G. Sittenfeld, a city council member, tweeted that some victims are dead. “Terrible shooting incident in the heart of our city this morning. Multiple shot, and tragically there are fatalities. Details still emerging. Pray for our city,” he wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have not yet confirmed details of the active shooter reports, which broke out on the morning of September 6, 2018, nor have they specified what is going on. However, the news of the possible mass shooting/active shooter broke out on social media.

Another ambulance has arrived, but it’s hanging out on Walnut awaiting a task. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/wt1GXouMqA — Anne Saker, writer (@apsaker) September 6, 2018

The Cincinnati police did write, “@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic.” No police officers were among the injured, Cincinnati.com reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Witness Reported Seeing a Man Walking Around & Shooting

A family member sent me this picture. There are reports of an active shooter situation at the 5/3 building in Downtown Cincinnati. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/Ru21OiGM2i — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) September 6, 2018

Reporter Max Londberg described the harrowing scene on Twitter. “Witness to Cincinnati active shooting: Witness was sitting in Fountain Square when teens outside Fifth Third Bank yelled that there was a shooter. He thought it was a joke. Then he saw a man in white shirt and brown pants holding a gun and heard ’rounds of gunfire,'” he wrote.

Londberg quoted the witness as saying, “I saw a guy in a white shirt walking around and shooting like this” (the witness held up his right arm straight in front of him) ‘bing bing bing bing,'” and then added, “He ran. He said he’s a visitor from Germany. Visibly distraught. Did not wish to give his name. The bank is at 38 fountain sq.”

700WLW, a radio station, reported that the shooting reports emanated from a bank. “Avoid area of fountain square in downtown Cincinnati. Police responding to 5th/3rd bank building for possible shooting,” the station reported on Twitter.

A @CincyPD officer just told me they’re closing down the active shooting scene 2 blocks in each direction. This is looking east toward fountain square and Fifth Third Bank pic.twitter.com/Tno5F95y53 — Max Londberg (@MaxLondberg) September 6, 2018

Writer Anne Saker reported on Twitter that bystanders said they heard 12 shots, and police were bringing a Metro bus to the scene to take witnesses away from it.

Bystanders say they heard shots, perhaps as many as 12, at 5/3 branch office on Fountain Sq. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/ylaGgOhCvm — Anne Saker, writer (@apsaker) September 6, 2018

According to Cincinnati.com, civilians were hiding inside the bank where the shooting occurred and other victims were found in different locations. For example, the newspaper reports that one victim was found in a local ice cream shop and another was discovered at 5th and Walnut. Victims were reported in the area of 511 Walnut Street.

Reporter Griffin Frank wrote, “My friends inside the 5/3 building are being told to ‘stay where they are’ after @CincyPD reports an active shooter. @wcpo.”

Early Reports Say There Might Be Multiple Victims

Emergency vehicles arriving Fountain Sq, police response to 5/3 bldg @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/LnZ2qHfshk — Anne Saker, writer (@apsaker) September 6, 2018

Bill Rinehart, a reporter, wrote on Twitter, “Report of active shooter. 5/3rd Building on Walnut, downtown Cincinnati. Police reports indicate multiple victims.”

Reporter Stephanie Walsh reported that at least three people were injured, and the suspect engaged in a gun battle with police.

An active shooter this morning at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati has injured at least 3, per law enforcement. The suspect is in custody and they are now working on sweeping the large building in downtown Cincy. Initial reports indicate an exchange of gunfire w/ law enforcement. — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) September 6, 2018

It’s not yet clear whether there was a robbery or some other motive for the possible shooting. The number of potential victims has not yet been confirmed, and it’s not clear what the name of the suspect is at this point.

There was a large law enforcement response to the scene.

This post will be updated as more information is learned about the possible Cincinnati active shooter.