GoFundMe Page Raises Thousands to Publish Trump’s Tweets Against Cruz

A GoFundMe page has raised almost ten thousand dollars to pay for a billboard displaying the harsh words that Donald Trump once tweeted about Ted Cruz. You can read more about that project here. The GoFundMe page has already raised much more than its initial goal of six thousand dollars.

Organizers are planning to put up a giant billboard with the words from a tweet that Trump put out in 2016. The tweet attacks Cruz as an “all talk, no action pol.” Organizers plan to put the tweet on a billboard above the stadium where Trump plans to hold a massive rally in support of Ted Cruz’s re-election campaign. Presumably, the plan is to highlight Trump’s change of heart on Ted Cruz, and to remind voters of the criticism of Cruz.

Ted Cruz Is Fighting a Tough Opponent and May Lose His Senate Seat

Ted Cruz is fighting an increasingly tough campaign against his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke. A recent Marist poll showed ‘Rourke coming up strong behind Cruz. The seat had long been a Republican stronghold, and no Democrat has won that Senate seat since the 1980s. But the latest poll had Cruz leading by just four points.

Donald Trump has announced that he is throwing his support behind Cruz and said he wants to headline a rally for Ted Cruz “at the biggest stadium in Texas.” “I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!”

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

Trump Wasn’t Always a Fan of Ted Cruz — and Now Cruz’s Opponents Want to Use Trump’s Words Against Him

Trump is now throwing his full support behind Ted Cruz’s campaign. But it wasn’t so very long ago that the two men were bitter rivals, attacking each other at every opportunity.

At the 2016 Republican convention, Cruz was the only delegate who declined to endorse Trump. He did congratulate Trump on winning the nomination, but he stopped short of telling people to vote for Trump in the general election. Instead, the Texas senator took the floor to urge people to “vote their conscience” in November. “Stand and speak and vote your conscience, vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the Constitution.”

For his part, Trump tweeted that Cruz was an “all talk, no action” politician. Trump wrote, “Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk no action pol!”

Now, supporters of Beto O’Rourke are raising money to put that anti-Cruz tweet on a giant billboard above whatever stadium Trump speaks at for his long-awaited pro-Cruz rally.

Parkland Survivor David Hogg is One of the People Behind the GoFundMe Page

The GoFundMe page was jointly organized by Antonio Arrellano, Claude Taylor, and David Hogg. Antonio Arrellano is a young Mexican-American who lives in Texas and advocates for liberal causes. He came to the United States at the age of three and speaks on behalf of what he calls “the undocumented community,” decrying the separation of families at the border and denouncing alleged abuses in detention facilities.

David Hogg is an 18 year old student and survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14, 2018. He is an outspoken gun control advocate and a co-founder of the gun control advocacy group Never Again MSD.

Claude Taylor is a graphic artist who has worked on many political campaigns and served on Clinton’s White House staff.