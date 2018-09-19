Tyler Hilliard: Hazing Investigated in UC Riverside Student’s Death

Tyler Hilliard, a 20-year-old student attending college at the University of California Riverside, died Saturday after going to a nearby mountain with other members and pledges of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, according to his mother.

Hilliard’s death is being investigated after his mother, Myeasha Kimble, claims hazing might have been involved. Kimble told ABC News that her son was excited to join the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity this year, which would have been his junior year in college.

Kimble told CBS News that a mom should never have to “bury a child like that.”

“He’s only 20,” she said. “He hasn’t even begun to live his life. He had a bright future ahead of him.”

“Some of the messages were directing them to make a paddle, so we can beat you guys with it when you get here.” The family of 20 year old UCR student Tyler Hilliard wants to know if disturbing hazing rituals mentioned in texts played a role in his mysterious death @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/5G6MtWZhG9 — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) September 18, 2018

Alpha Phi Alpha “is one of the oldest Greek fraternities and it’s a black organization. Martin Luther King was a part of that organization,” Kimble told ABC News. “He did his research. He felt that this was a good fit for him because this organization appeared to be involved in community service.”

According to the fraternity’s website, Alpha Phi Alpha has a strict no-hazing stance, and that anyone participating in hazing is considered a criminal, and would be charged as such. However, his family says that Hilliard was hazed frequently since activities with the fraternity began in July. According to ABC7, he was allegedly “forced to eat items like an entire onion covered in hot sauce, forced to drink large amounts of water, and even paddled with a piece of cactus.”

This past Saturday night, Hilliard went with other pledges to Mount Rubidoux, according to the ABC station KABC in Los Angeles. According to ABC, the pledges were supposed to take part in a “day run,” although the incident took place at around 9 p.m. ABC reports that Hilliard started having breathing trouble and was taken to a hospital.

“When I got to the hospital I asked one of the pledgemasters, the ones that leads the pledges … he said that they were about to start their hike at Mount Rubidoux and Tyler was complaining of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,” Kimble said.

However, despite the facts that Hilliard was “alert and talking to staff,” when he got to the hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

ABC7 reports that Hilliard was admitted to the hospital prior to Saturday night, again for shortness of breath, but was treated and released. His family says that he had no underlying health issues.

While Hilliard’s family waits for answers from his autopsy, police are “conducting an investigation as a suspicious death at this point,” Riverside Police spokesman Ryan Railsback said, according to ABC. “We are looking into concerns the family has about possible hazing.”

UC Riverside has released a statement on his death: “The UC Riverside community grieves the loss of our student Tyler Hilliard. We’ve shared our condolences and offer of support with Tyler’s family and have made counseling services available to students, faculty, or staff who knew him. UCR Student Affairs and UCPD are collaborating with the Riverside Police Department to determine the circumstances regarding Tyler’s passing.”

The Corporate Headquarters has released an official statement on the passing of Tyler Hilliard. pic.twitter.com/jbByUPjFX5 — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. ® (@apa1906NETwork) September 18, 2018

The fraternity’s national office released a statement on Hilliard on Tuesday as well, stating: “The Fraternity shares our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the entire university community, as their loss is unimaginable,” organization Executive Director Jamie R. Riley said.

The national organization has placed the Riverside chapter on suspension during the investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement, the group said.

Hilliard is from Los Angeles, California, according to his Facebook page. A young man who loved his family and was planning his future, his timeline was filled with links to scholarships he had applied to for college, videos of food his grandmother had cooked, and posts about the Lord and how much he needed “to see [his] family.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help assist Hilliard’s family with funeral costs. The description on the page paints Hilliard as an “amazing son, brother, nephew and friend,” who always made those around him laugh and smile.

“His love and passion for his family and friends was evident as everywhere he went he lit up the room with his exuberance and humor,” the statement reads. “His friends and family are absolutely devastated by the tragedy as the loss of such a young beautiful soul is heartbreaking. We appreciate any donation and promise to honor Tyler’s legacy in any way that we can thank you. We love you Tyler we always have and we always will.”

The page has raised $4,050 of the $10,000 goal, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy will continue to update this story as more information is known. Keep checking back for additional details.

READ NEXT: Michael Goff III: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

