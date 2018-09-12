Latest Hurricane Florence Spaghetti Models [Sept. 12]

Hurricane Florence spaghetti models can provide some sense of the storm’s direction and shifting nature. You can find a round-up of some of the best, constantly updated, spaghetti model pages below for Hurricane Florence.

Here’s what spaghetti models showed for Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018:

It’s important to remember that spaghetti models are only predictions, and the hurricane could shift suddenly.

Most of the spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence have it landing somewhere between Myrtle Beach and the Outer banks, which is around a 300 mile variance. Still a lot of unknowns. And remember, these are merely PREDICTIONS. Hurricanes will change path without warning. — Jason Clary (@IamJClary) September 12, 2018

Here are some other spaghetti models:

LATEST SPAGHETTI MODEL FORECAST TRACKS GUIDANCE FOR HURRICANE FLORENCE ⁦@RedEyeRadioNet⁩ pic.twitter.com/sF9OK23bqp — Richard OHanlon (@RichardOHanlon4) September 12, 2018

Consider what it’ll be like if #Florence meanders near coast. Many hours to maybe DAYS of winds of tropical storm force or stronger, storm surge, and flooding rains will severely test one’s endurance, with power out lasting into the aftermath. More reason for plenty of supplies! pic.twitter.com/IC6lYIm3LM — Dr. Rick Knabb (@DrRickKnabb) September 12, 2018

Cyclocane

Cyclocane is one of the best sites that has constantly updated Hurricane Florence spaghetti models. You can access that site’s spaghetti models here. As of the early morning of September 11, 2018, the Cyclocane spaghetti model showed the hurricane making landfall in North Carolina.

The Cyclocane Hurricane Florence page contains other useful information, such as radar loops and imagery and watches and warnings.

NOAA

NOAA is also a good site to check for constantly updated spaghetti models. You can access the page here. The drop-down menu on the site allows you to narrow the spaghetti model maps by storm. Look for the “storm ID” tab in the top left of the page to zoom in on Hurricane Florence spaghetti models.

The NOAA spaghetti models for Hurricane Florence also show the storm turning north and threatening North Carolina and Virginia more than South Carolina at the moment. NOAA stands for the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Other Spaghetti Models

The South Florida Water Management District has a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Florence. You can access it here.

Choose “storm 6” on the site to see Hurricane Florence plots.

National Weather Service

Here is the latest 500 AM EDT forecast track and key messages for Hurricane Florence from the @NHC_Atlantic. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued in association with major Hurricane Florence. #HurricaneFlorence #HurricanePreparedness #HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/PcubmxWTkt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

You can access the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Florence page here.

Here are the key messages on Hurricane #Florence as of 11pm EDT. The latest full advisory is available on https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb and information specific to your area can be found at https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/RQgHxhJW7G — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2018

At 11 p.m. on September 11, 2018, the National Weather Service provided this information: