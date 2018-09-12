Will Hurricane Florence Hit Richmond, Virginia? When?

Will Hurricane Florence hit Richmond, Virginia? The storm’s shifting path has made people in Virginia wary of what’s to come.

As of September 12, 2018, the National Weather Service forecast for Richmond, Virginia was predicting only tropical storm conditions, not hurricane conditions. The tropical storm conditions were projected to begin on Thursday night, September 13, 2018.

Here is the extended NWS forecast for Richmond, Virginia:

You can find information on Virginia evacuations for Hurricane Florence here. The National Weather Service’s page for Richmond, Virginia can be found here. You can find an hourly forecast for Richmond here.

Know your zone! Confused about which Virginia evacuation zone you are in? Check the website below. #vawx #Florence https://t.co/IwNMUBk5xy — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 11, 2018

Richmond’s weather is run out of the Wakefield, Virginia office of the National Weather Service. That office has declared there is a hazardous weather outlook for the area as follows:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina, central Virginia, east central Virginia, north central Virginia, south central Virginia and southeast Virginia..DAY ONE…Tonight (September 12, 2018). Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday. The risk of significant impacts from Hurricane Florence is increasing. While there remains a bit of uncertainty regarding the exact track and speed, the potential for strong winds and prolonged heavy rainfall remains.”

Here are some selected slides from our latest #Florence briefing. Overall, the official @NHC_Atlantic track has changed very little from the previous update. Please don't focus solely on the track itself, as significant impacts are expected well away from the center of the storm pic.twitter.com/KwvNkWcrFI — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 11, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

Extended Forecast for Richmond, Virginia

Here are the key messages on Hurricane #Florence as of 11pm EDT. The latest full advisory is available on https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb and information specific to your area can be found at https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn pic.twitter.com/RQgHxhJW7G — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2018

As of September 12, 2018, this was the extended forecast for Richmond, Virginia:

“Overnight (September 12, 2018)

A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”