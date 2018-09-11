September 11 2018 Memorial Live Streams: How to Watch the Ceremony Online

On September 11, 2018, the annual 9/11 commemoration memorial ceremony is broadcast for Americans to watch across the nation. Moments of silence are observed, with the first beginning at 8:46 a.m., to represent when the first tower of the World Trade Center was hit by an airplane in the infamous 9/11 terrorist attacks. The ceremony takes place at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, and six moments of silence are observed, marking when the World Trade Center towers were struck and fell, when the Pentagon was hit, and when Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

You can watch the ceremony in the embedded video above, via CBS News.

There are additional free streams available, including one here from Fox and here from NBC.