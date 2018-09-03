Is Winn-Dixie Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

With Labor Day 2018 arriving on Monday September 3, 2018, many people are wondering if their local grocery store is open or closed. Labor Day is a national holiday, but that doesn’t mean your local Winn-Dixie store is closing.

In fact, Winn-Dixie stores are mostly open on Labor Day. They are advertising Labor Day specials and encouraging people to come into their stores to get them. You can find out how to get information on store hours below. Winn-Dixie is a chain of stores located mostly in the southeastern United States.

Here’s what you need to know:

Winn-Dixie Is Urging People to Come Into the Stores on Labor Day

Winn-Dixie’s website declares, “Let’s celebrate Labor Day. Head in store now for deals on all your favorites.” You can search store hours, phone numbers and addresses by using the store locator search on the Winn-Dixie website.

The store’s locator pages pull up hours for “today” for individual stores, and most show that the stores are holding regular hours on Labor Day. Individual store hours can vary, so either use the online location search or call your local store in advance if you’re unsure on the hours. For example, some of the stores are open at 7 a.m. but their closing times can vary between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in some cases.

Winn-Dixie stores tend to be open on almost all holidays, including Labor Day. The one day where you are unlikely to find a Winn-Dixie store open is on Christmas Day.

You can see a roundup of some of the Winn-Dixie deals for things like hot dogs, mustard, and shrimp here.

According to the Winn-Dixie website, “Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast.”

The History of Labor Day

The @EmpireStateBldg is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. https://t.co/TNMwXyLaeK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.