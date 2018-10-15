Earthquake Near Anchorage Today: See Maps of the 4.5 Quake

A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, Alaska late Sunday evening, October 14, 2018. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake was 31 km west of Anchorage.

The earthquake was felt at 9:19 p.m. The Alaska Earthquake Center gave these additional details about the Anchorage area earthquake:

The Alaska Earthquake Center said in a press release that it “located a light earthquake that occurred on Sunday, October 14th at 9:19 p.m. AKDT in the Cook Inlet region of Alaska. This earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 and was located at a depth of about 40 miles (63 km). The magnitude and location may change slightly as additional data are received and processed. This event was felt throughout Southcentral Alaska. No resports of this event causing damage have been received at this time.”

Reviewed magnitude is 4.5. Depth is about 40 miles. The location puts it 21 miles west of Anchorage, right at the mouth of the Susitna River. Here's our information release: https://t.co/IQaK4fNUVB — AK Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) October 15, 2018

61.241°N 150.493°W

54.9 km depth

The center gave these details in its press release:

Origin Time (UT): 10/15/2018 05:19:12

Latitude: 61 N 16’

Longitude: 150 W 32’

Depth: 63 km

Magnitude: ML 4.5

You can see maps of where the earthquake struck throughout this article.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Reported Feeling the Quake

In tweets online, people reported feeling the earthquake, although they only indicated they felt minor shaking. “Felt it in #Midtown #Anchorage #earthquake,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

The 4.5 is a preliminary magnitude. There were no reports of damage, at least not when it first struck. According to the Anchorage Daily News, the quake struck “about 20 miles west of the city, near the mouth of the Susitna River” and was felt in the city.

“A magnitude 4.5 earthquake just struck 20 miles west of Anchorage,” according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. “My television was shaking,” wrote another woman on Twitter. Another woman wrote, “Single, strong shake, felt South Anchorage #Earthquake.”

“Here’s the automatic location for the earthquake felt at 9:19pm throughout Southcentral. Not large, but quite close to Anchorage,” the Alaska Earthquake Center wrote. “We could hear it roll down the mountains behind us. Sounded like road workers come down the road!” wrote a woman on Twitter. “Wow! We were just watching a movie and things rattled then the house shook,” wrote another.

Here are some of the other responses on Twitter: