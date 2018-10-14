Blake Fischer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Fischer, an Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner, is under fire because of photos he shared that showed him with a dead family of baboons and big game animals during a hunting trip to Africa with his wife.

Fischer shared the photos in an email, and they showed the commissioner and his wife during a recent trip to Africa, according to the Idaho State Journal. Now he’s facing calls to resign. The Idaho Statesman broke the story.

Angry people online have widely shared the photos, many including incendiary and highly critical comments against Blake Fischer. You can see some of those tweets and pictures throughout this article. Fischer has defended himself, saying he didn’t do anything illegal.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fischer & His Wife Shot More Than a Dozen Animals in Namibia, Reports Say

Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer

Goes to Africa and kills Animals His kills include a whole family of Baboons Now faces calls to resign his position as it is not compatible with community expectations pic.twitter.com/X9nDY1Tis8 — Robb Edwards Ⓥ (@RobRobbEdwards) October 13, 2018

The controversy broke out after Fischer sent an email to more than 100 people that included photos describing animals he and his wife shot during a trip to Namibia, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The newspaper reports that the couple shot “at least 14 animals in Namibia” according to the email, including “a giraffe, leopard, impala, sable antelope, waterbuck, kudu, warthog, gemsbok (oryx) and eland.”

According to IdahoNews.com, one of the comments in the email by Fischer read, “I shot a Leopard. Super cool, super lucky. The Leopard is one of the big 5, as in one of the 5 animals in Africa that will kill you before you can kill it. Crazy cool animal. They are normally super nocturnal, so this was really unique.”

2. Fischer Has Defended Himself But the Governor Expressed Concern

Hey everyone this is the current Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer compensating for his shortcomings by killing a defenseless giraffe. Do your thing Twitter.

Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game

Phone: (208) 334-3700 pic.twitter.com/e24nR9HXvD — Obi Wanker Nobi 🚬🍺 🚫🍄 (@Z3RoForksGiven) October 14, 2018

Fischer has insisted there is no reason for controversy because he didn’t do anything illegal.

“I didn’t do anything illegal. I didn’t do anything unethical. I didn’t do anything immoral,” Fischer said to The Statesman.

However, the governor, through a spokesperson, has expressed concern about the pictures. “Governor Otter was briefed and has seen the pictures,” said Jon Hanian, the governor’s spokesman, to IdahoNews.com. “He has expressed concern about them and we’re looking into the situation.”

Former Commissioner Fred Trevey wrote an email that, according to IdahoNews.com, said, “My reaction to the photo and accompanying text of you smiling and holding a ‘family’ of primates you killed, dismays and disappoints me. I have a difficult time understanding how a person privileged to be an Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner can view such an action as sportsmanlike and an example to others.”

3. People Are Upset That Fischer Killed a Baboon Family

RED ALER! ACTION! Commission member Blake Fischer killed an entire family of baboons & babies He bragged that his wife wanted watch him hunt "So I shot a whole family of baboons" also shot a giraffe & leopard. TAKE ACTION and contact Governor Otter demand Blake Fischer’s removal pic.twitter.com/MDUJVanMOb — Warrior Activist (@ActivistWarrior) October 13, 2018

Although many animals were featured in the photos, the Statesman reports that a photo showing Fischer with a baboon family he shot with a bow and arrow is upsetting some people the most. The photo shows a smiling Fischer holding what appears to be older dead baboons while a smaller dead baboon sits impaled by an arrow.

People have shared the baboon photo on social media with calls for Fischer’s resignation (see above tweet). Many are filled with extremely negative comments toward Blake Fischer.

“They killed a whole family, including small baboons, and I think that’s revolting,” Keith Stonebraker, a former commission member, told The Statesman. “It just puts a bad light on us.”

ABC News reports that the family included young baboons.

“So I shot a whole family of baboons,” Fischer wrote with that photo, according to The Associated Press. Referring to his wife, he also wrote in the email, “First day she wanted to watch me, and ‘get a feel’ of Africa,” IdahoNews.com reports.

4. Blake Fischer Manufactures Specialty Archery Equipment

#BlakeFischer #Idaho Send him packing. Look at the baby baboon. Look at the beautiful cat and giraffe. #BloodLust pic.twitter.com/YVncjBn3mt — Mendocino Bill (@BillMendocino) October 14, 2018

Blake Fischer is from Meridian, Idaho. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, Fischer is the commissioner representing the Southwest Region.

“Blake owns and operates B.A. Fischer Sales Co., Inc. in Boise. He also manufactures specialty archery equipment as owner of Traditional Pursuit Inc. Fischer is the Idaho co-chair for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and past president of the Idaho Traditional Bowhunters,” his biography says. “He also is active in Big Brothers Big Sisters and was recently named Big Brother of the Year by BBBS. Blake wants to address the decline in the number of people hunting. He is an Independent.”

“We need to figure out how to turn this around by developing new and better hunter recruitment programs and get youth out in the field and transition them into lifelong hunters,” Fischer wrote in his bio. “Knowing that my children and their generation will have the opportunities to hunt, fish, and explore Idaho like I have makes me want to be involved and create new avenues to enhance participation.” His commission appointment expires June 30, 2022, according to the website.

5. Blake Fischer Leads a Third-Generation Business

Idaho wildlife commissioner kills giraffe, leopard, impala, sable antelope, waterbuck, kudu, warthog, gemsbok (oryx), eland and a family of baboons on trip to Africa: https://t.co/9qOfBpLgjs pic.twitter.com/oBODl9kqkF — Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) October 13, 2018

According to its website, B.A. Fischer Sales Co., Inc. “was founded in 1977 by Bernie Fischer. Shortly thereafter he teamed up with his oldest son, Larry, and formed a partnership. With humble beginnings BAFSCO started as a manufacturer’s representatives. Slowly they started to stock and sell parts out of Bernie’s garage.”

However, adds the site, “in 1987 BAFSCO finally outgrew Bernie’s garage and moved to its current location. In 2001 Blake, Larry’s son and Bernie’s grandson, joined the team and made BAFSCO a 3rd generation business.”

“Blake continues on, adding more parts and growing the business, not forgetting where he came from, or what direction the company is going,” says the site. Heavy has reached out to Blake Fischer for comment and will update this story if it is received.

On Instagram, where his photos are set to private, Fischer describes himself as “Proud father with an amazing wife. Avid outdoorsman. Huntingharder.com. Boise, Idaho, U.S.A.” The Hunting Harder domain name is for sale, though. He was involved in organizing a wild game potluck at a banquet.