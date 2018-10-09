Hurricane Michael Orlando: Latest Track & Forecast [October 9]

Hurricane Michael will spare Orlando, Florida, of its wrath this week. The latest models show Michael, a soon-to-be Category 3 storm, pulling a bit further to the west, which means that the Orlando area won’t see too many effects from the storm. While there will be storms in the area throughout the remainder of the week, the weather shouldn’t be too bad overall.

As you can see on the map below, Orlando sits outside of areas that have been issued any kind of severe weather watch or warning.

Orlando will see periods of sunshine Wednesday through Friday, with passing thundershowers possible in the afternoons.

On Wednesday, there’s a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms. These storms are expected to roll through the area around 2 p.m. and could linger until 8 p.m. On Thursday, that percentage drops to 60, but clouds are expected in the area throughout most of the day. Around 5 p.m. the skies will start to clear up. On Friday, there’s just a 10 percent chance of rain. According to Click Orlando, Orange County, Florida, could see 1 to 2 inches of rain over the course of the week.

The map below shows projected rainfall as a result of the hurricane. As you can see, the majority of the state of Florida won’t be seeing much precipitation out of this storm.

There will likely be a bit more wind in the area, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, according to the NHC. According to Click Orlando, gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour are possible.

You can see the wind speed probabilities on the map below.

The National Hurricane Center projects that the center of the storm will continue to move over the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening as it approaches Florida’s panhandle. The hurricane is expected to strengthen before reaching the coast.

By Friday, Hurricane Michael will be out of the state of Florida completely. The weekend is looking pretty nice with full sun and temperatures near 90.

