Mom’s #HimToo Tweet About Son Pieter Hanson Goes Viral

A mother posted a photo of her son in a sailor’s uniform and wrote in a now viral but deleted tweet, “This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. #HimToo.”
A Twitter page in the name Pieter Hanson and using the handle @Thatwasmymom then clarified, “That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”
The mom’s post sent the hashtag #HimToo soaring with many mocking her post. Huffington Post identified the woman’s son as Pieter Hanson, and quoted his brother, Jon Hanson, as saying, “My mom has good intentions…She’s posted on Facebook about her single eligible sons and tried to get them dates many times over the years. But she never spoke to my brother nor did he make any of those statements regarding sexual allegations.” Jon Hanson added to Huffington Post that his brother is actually “a big supporter of women’s rights among other things. An upstanding guy in the community, and everyone that knows him loves him.”
On Twitter, he elaborated, saying that it’s not true that his brother won’t go on solo dates. Basically, he said their mom got it all wrong.
Jon Hanson Wrote That His Brother Was Trending on Twitter Because of His Mom’s ‘Ridiculous Tweet’
Jon Hanson is a Florida man whose Twitter handle reads “Traveling Vagabond. Music lover, sports fanatic, video game enthusiast.” He also revealed on Twitter that the man in the photo was his brother.
“My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo,” Hanson wrote on his own Twitter page, attaching a photo. Heavy has reached out to both Jon Hanson and Pieter Hanson through social media seeking interviews.
Hanson added, “This has gotten bigger than I anticipated. I’m telling my brother to make a twitter account.” And: “He’s making one but we are on the phone with the media right now. Crazy.” Meanwhile, their mom, @MarlaReynoldsC3, has deleted her Twitter page altogether.
Jon Hanson also indicated his mom was new to Twitter in the first place, writing, “She told me a week ago she was joining twitter. I’m serious.” A woman responded in the comment thread, “Omg. A week….it took her a week to break Twitter….Ohhhhhh man she’s never gonna tweet again….”
Hanson said his brother is upset, writing, “He’s p*ssed. But it will blow over. Except for me and his friends that may never let him live this down.” He continued, “Oh our friends already have some great ideas to run with this. I don’t think he will ever live it down.” And: “She has posted a few times on Facebook trying to get him a date. He doesn’t need her help. She had good intentions but I never expected this to go viral.”
He said his brother is getting a lot of attention from women as a result of their mom’s tweet, noting, “Apparently women on dating apps found out and are sending him messages” and added, “He texted me saying mom was at it again. I looked up and soon realized it was going viral.”
Jon told people writing to him on his Twitter thread that his brother is not really afraid to date, saying their mom “made it up.” He added, “I’m sending him positive responses and it’s helping a lot. Thank you.”
Jon concluded: “He doesn’t have twitter. He asked if he should…defend himself. Told him not a good idea lol.” He added that his brother does, in fact, “go on solo dates.” Of the mom, Jon added, “Deleted twitter. Said her account was hacked.”
On Facebook, Pieter Hanson goes by the motto, “We live. We die. We live again!” He defines himself as “BEERntrepreneur at Sanford Homebrew Shop” and says he “Works at The Ruckus.”
His most recent post is an innocuous post about Uber. It reads, “Does anyone know how to contest uber or lyft fees? There is no way to contact them! I’ve have back to back terrible rides where I was extremely over charged. One of which I was charge 30$ for a ride I never took and they refunded me 30 cents.”
In September, he wrote, “Soooo Facebook was hacked…. I can only imagine all the dastardly things they will do with my plethora of cat pictures and my defunct FarmVille login.”
His publicly viewable posts don’t deal with politics and he comes across as pretty apolitical and not posting about #metoo or related topics. In July, he posted, “Why is today even more special for me? 8 years ago today I officially left for boot camp joining the world’s finest Navy. So much I want to convey that a simple Facebook wont be able to cover. So a simple thank you to all of those in my life that supported me along the way and a shout out to this incredible country I call home. #Murica.” His page likes also aren’t very political, although he did like Gary Johnson’s page.
#HimToo Trended on Twitter But Some People Made Fun of the Mom’s Tweet
#Himtoo wasn’t taken as seriously by a lot of people as Hanson’s mom appears to have intended. Instead, it became a joke on Twitter, with people creating memes and GIFs. Here are some of those:
