Mom’s #HimToo Tweet About Son Pieter Hanson Goes Viral

A mother posted a photo of her son in a sailor’s uniform and wrote in a now viral but deleted tweet, “This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. #HimToo.”

since she deleted it here’s a screenshot. one of the greatest posts of all time pic.twitter.com/Z6TUKOjH9T — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 8, 2018

A Twitter page in the name Pieter Hanson and using the handle @Thatwasmymom then clarified, “That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

The mom’s post sent the hashtag #HimToo soaring with many mocking her post. Huffington Post identified the woman’s son as Pieter Hanson, and quoted his brother, Jon Hanson, as saying, “My mom has good intentions…She’s posted on Facebook about her single eligible sons and tried to get them dates many times over the years. But she never spoke to my brother nor did he make any of those statements regarding sexual allegations.” Jon Hanson added to Huffington Post that his brother is actually “a big supporter of women’s rights among other things. An upstanding guy in the community, and everyone that knows him loves him.”

On Twitter, he elaborated, saying that it’s not true that his brother won’t go on solo dates. Basically, he said their mom got it all wrong.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jon Hanson Wrote That His Brother Was Trending on Twitter Because of His Mom’s ‘Ridiculous Tweet’

My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YG93x9ikii — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

Jon Hanson is a Florida man whose Twitter handle reads “Traveling Vagabond. Music lover, sports fanatic, video game enthusiast.” He also revealed on Twitter that the man in the photo was his brother.

“My brother is trending on twitter because of my moms ridiculous tweet. I’m a mixture of laughing hard and feeling bad for him. #HimToo,” Hanson wrote on his own Twitter page, attaching a photo. Heavy has reached out to both Jon Hanson and Pieter Hanson through social media seeking interviews.

Hanson added, “This has gotten bigger than I anticipated. I’m telling my brother to make a twitter account.” And: “He’s making one but we are on the phone with the media right now. Crazy.” Meanwhile, their mom, @MarlaReynoldsC3, has deleted her Twitter page altogether.

Jon Hanson also indicated his mom was new to Twitter in the first place, writing, “She told me a week ago she was joining twitter. I’m serious.” A woman responded in the comment thread, “Omg. A week….it took her a week to break Twitter….Ohhhhhh man she’s never gonna tweet again….”

Hanson said his brother is upset, writing, “He’s p*ssed. But it will blow over. Except for me and his friends that may never let him live this down.” He continued, “Oh our friends already have some great ideas to run with this. I don’t think he will ever live it down.” And: “She has posted a few times on Facebook trying to get him a date. He doesn’t need her help. She had good intentions but I never expected this to go viral.”

He said his brother is getting a lot of attention from women as a result of their mom’s tweet, noting, “Apparently women on dating apps found out and are sending him messages” and added, “He texted me saying mom was at it again. I looked up and soon realized it was going viral.”

Jon told people writing to him on his Twitter thread that his brother is not really afraid to date, saying their mom “made it up.” He added, “I’m sending him positive responses and it’s helping a lot. Thank you.”

Jon concluded: “He doesn’t have twitter. He asked if he should…defend himself. Told him not a good idea lol.” He added that his brother does, in fact, “go on solo dates.” Of the mom, Jon added, “Deleted twitter. Said her account was hacked.”

On Facebook, Pieter Hanson goes by the motto, “We live. We die. We live again!” He defines himself as “BEERntrepreneur at Sanford Homebrew Shop” and says he “Works at The Ruckus.”

His most recent post is an innocuous post about Uber. It reads, “Does anyone know how to contest uber or lyft fees? There is no way to contact them! I’ve have back to back terrible rides where I was extremely over charged. One of which I was charge 30$ for a ride I never took and they refunded me 30 cents.”

In September, he wrote, “Soooo Facebook was hacked…. I can only imagine all the dastardly things they will do with my plethora of cat pictures and my defunct FarmVille login.”

His publicly viewable posts don’t deal with politics and he comes across as pretty apolitical and not posting about #metoo or related topics. In July, he posted, “Why is today even more special for me? 8 years ago today I officially left for boot camp joining the world’s finest Navy. So much I want to convey that a simple Facebook wont be able to cover. So a simple thank you to all of those in my life that supported me along the way and a shout out to this incredible country I call home. #Murica.” His page likes also aren’t very political, although he did like Gary Johnson’s page.

#HimToo Trended on Twitter But Some People Made Fun of the Mom’s Tweet

This is my son. He's never gonna give you up. He's never gonna let you down. He's never gonna run around and desert you. He's never gonna make you cry. He's never gonna say goodbye. He's never gonna tell a lie and hurt you. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/uZsEDaeTlo — C0MRAD3 CAT 🌹 🇲🇽 (@c0mrad3cat) October 9, 2018

#Himtoo wasn’t taken as seriously by a lot of people as Hanson’s mom appears to have intended. Instead, it became a joke on Twitter, with people creating memes and GIFs. Here are some of those:

This is my sun. It won’t go on dates with girls because it’s a giant mass of incandescent gas and therefore too hot to handle. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/eEzBYG3Hws — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. i found him in a cemetery eating bath salts. when i bring him with me to walmart the cashier doesn't argue about my expired coupons. sometimes he hides thumbtacks in my shoes. He won't go on solo dates because women find him sexually intimidating. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/zXNnmXJRCz — S. Esmerie is voting 🌊 Nov 6th (@lizardwedding) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated to the litter box within ONE week. He was awarded the Battle Valor Award for catching three flies in 24 hours. He was #1 in snuggle school. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of women not dating cats. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/aRtRQziGQy — Connor Daley (@ConnorDaleyVT) October 8, 2018

This is my son. He is a gentleman who treats ladies with respect. He’s afraid to date right now because of the current climate. Seriously, because of the actual climate his future kids won’t be able to survive. I vote. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/pxefN68aNZ — Luna Malbroux (@LunaisAmerica) October 9, 2018

This is MY son. He singlehandedly runs a small hotel. He's a homeowner. He knows a boy's best friend is his mother. He goes a little mad sometimes. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations by radical anti-shower-stabbing feminists. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/qSYY7Cy46E — Night of the Living Marble (@living_marble) October 8, 2018

My son can't go out and serve his community anymore without fear of false vigilante accusations. I think women had a curfew in the 50s? #HimToo pic.twitter.com/QsNgpnfsH0 — ChickenboneWatt (@chickenbonewatt) October 9, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated #1 from the University of Steaming Hams. He won't go on unforgettable luncheons due to the current climate of false accusations of disguising Krusty Burgers as his own cooking. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/dGHEgkKFsd — Spencer Rothbell (@srothbell) October 9, 2018