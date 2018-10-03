William Clyde Allen III: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William Clyde Allen III has been arrested by authorities in connection with ricin detected on mail that was sent to government officials in early October. Ricin was detected on two envelopes sent to the Pentagon on October 1, and top military officials were the intended targets. Later reports indicated that another suspicious envelope was sent to President Donald Trump along with two to Ted Cruz’s campaign headquarters, and these are being tested for poison also. Here is what we know so far about Allen and the letters that were sent. This is a developing story.

1. William Clyde Allen III Is from Utah & Served in the Navy for Four Years Before Leaving in 2002. He Served 17 Months & 15 Months on Support Ships

William Clyde Allen III, of Logan, Utah, was taken into custody by the FBI. He is suspected of mailing seeds used to make ricin to President Trump and the Pentagon pic.twitter.com/iEA6KUlRPH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 3, 2018

William Clyde Allen III, 39, was arrested on suspicion of sending the threatening letters. He’s a Navy veteran from Logan, Utah. He served in the Navy for four years as an enlisted sailor and left in 2002, CBS News reported.

Allen enlisted in the Navy in October 1998 and left in October 2002 at the rank of E-2, Military Times reported. In March 2002 he achieved the rank of a damage control fireman apprentice. He attended the Surface Warrior Officer School at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois.

He spent 17 months on a combat support ship, Supply, and 15 months on the support ship Detroit, Military Times reported. On two occasions he received a unit-wide commendation, a Navy “E” ribbon.

Officials have said that the suspicious packages, including two that tested positive for ricin, were suspected to be part of a coordinated effort by a former Navy sailor, Fox News reported. A return address led on the first two envelopes sent to the Pentagon led investigators to the sailor. A tip from the White House led the Pentagon to discover the packages.

2. One Envelope Was Addressed to Secretary of Defense James Mattis & Contained a 5×8 Card, & One was Addressed to Admiral John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations

One of the envelopes that tested positive for ricin was addressed to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, The New York Post reported. This envelope and the second envelope were intercepted before they were delivered to the Department of Defense headquarters in Virginia. The letter addressed to Mattis, who is out of the country, had a 5×8-inch card with something written on it, but the content hasn’t been shared publicly, CBS reported.

A second envelope that tested positive for ricin had been addressed to Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations. When the two envelopes arrived, they triggered security alarms at an off-site mail processing center, The Military Times reported. Positive ricin results are very rare.

Tests determined that both envelopes contained a castor bean substance, which is an ingredient used in making ricin, CBS News reported. Dana White, Pentagon spokeswoman, said that castor seeds were in the two envelopes. If swallowed, castor seeds can release ricin.

The FBI is investigating the packages, and mail that arrived with the packages on Monday is on hold. Each envelope and package sent to the Pentagon undergoes a physical screening, along with additional screenings, The Military Times reported.

In a statement, Army Col. Rob Manning, Pentagon spokesman, said: “On Monday, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon’s remote screening facility. The envelopes were taken by the FBI this morning for further analysis.”

3. A Suspicious Envelope Was Addressed to Trump Was Received on October 1 & Is Being Tested, & Two People Were Exposed to a Powdery Substance in Ted Cruz’s Office

BREAKING: U.S. Secret Service intercepts envelope with suspected ricin addressed to President Trump Monday. Envelope did not enter White House: statement; same day other packages sent to Pentagon for Mattis and Navy's top admiral — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 2, 2018

On October 1, an envelope suspected of containing ricin was sent to President Trump. However, the envelope never actually entered the White House. It was intercepted before it got close to the President.

The Secret Service said in a statement: “The Secret Service can confirm receipt of a suspicious envelope addressed to the President on Oct. 1, 2018. The envelope was not received at the White House, nor did it ever enter the White House. As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not comment regarding matters of Protective Intelligence. However, in this instance, we can confirm that we are working jointly with our law enforcement partners to fully investigate this matter. Further, all threats directed towards the President, or any Secret Service protectee, are treated seriously and fully investigated.”

Also on Tuesday, two people were hospitalized from Ted Cruz’s office in Houston after they came in contact with a white powdery substance. The ninth floor of the Phoenix Tower was evacuated, but all tests came back negative. It’s not known what the substance was or if it was connected to the other incidents.

4. A Motive Has Not Yet Been Determined, & Potentially Hazardous Chemicals May Have Been Found in Utah

A motive for the mailings is still under investigation, authorities said. Federal charges are expected to be filed on Friday, CBS News reported.

The FBI said that officials conducted an operation at 308 N. 200 West Logan, Utah on Wednesday that involved potentially hazardous chemicals. Individuals were asked to avoid that area, but there is “no wider threat to public safety at this time,” the Logan CIty Police Department said.

Ricin is a toxic compound that is lethal in even tiny doses. It is 6,000 times more potent than cyanide. It’s extracted from castor beans and a dose that’s the size of a few grains of table salt can kill an adult person. It can come in different forms, but the purified powder is the most deadly.

If ingested, ricin can cause internal bleeding, nausea, vomiting, organ failure, and death.

5. Ricin Has Been Used to Poison Mail in the United States Before

This wouldn’t be the first time that ricin has been used to poison mail in the United States. In May 2013, anonymous letters were sent to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with traces of ricin on them. A letter was also sent to Mark Glaze, who was then the director of Mayors Against Illegal Guns in Washington, D.C. A letter was also sent to President Barack Obama.

Shannon Richardson was charged with the crime and pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Richardson lived in New Boston, Texas, when the letters were sent. They had low concentrations of ricin and were discovered before there were any injuries or fatalities. The letters read: “You will have to kill me and my family before you get my guns. The right to bear arms is my constitutional God-given right. What’s in this letter is nothing compared to what I’ve got planned for you.”

Richardson had minor roles on shows like The Walking Dead and The Vampire Diaries. She originally blamed her husband, but didn’t pass a polygraph. Her computers had texts of the letters, and her husband was at work when the letters were printed. She then claimed that she mailed the letters because her husband forced her to do so. Her husband denied her allegations.

This is a developing story.