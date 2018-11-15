Austin Airport: No Sign of Active Shooter Found After Reports

Sheriff’s officials were investigating unconfirmed reports that an active shooter might be shooting at airplanes at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. However, at this time they have not found any shooter or weapon. Airplanes were grounded as a precaution.

Travis County Sheriff’s Officials wrote on the afternoon of November 15, 2018, “After searching for nearly two hours, TCSO and assisting agencies found no person or weapon in relation to a call about a person shooting at airplanes departing ABIA from Richard Moya Park.”

In an earlier tweet, the TCSO wrote:

“TCSO deputies on scene at Richard Moya Park after someone reported a person shooting at aircraft. Despite rumors, there are NO escaped inmates from Travis County Correctional Complex. Search continues, no shooter or weapon located.”

According to CBS Austin, departing flights were on a “ground stop” on the afternoon of November 15 after reports that someone was shooting at planes.

People Reported They Were Stuck in Planes Due to Possible ‘Active Shooter’ Reports

According to the Austin American-Statesman, authorities say they received a report at 12:24 p.m. that a “person with a .22 caliber rifle was shooting at planes from Richard Moya Park, which is near the south end of the airport at the intersection of Emma Browning Avenue and Burleson Road.” Authorities have not found that person yet, though, and they don’t believe the public is in danger, the newspaper reported.

People filled Twitter with concerns and questions as the reports spread. Wrote one woman, “I was just in a plane that circled the Austin airport on remaining fuel to wait out an active shooter on the ground … who was shooting at planes. Cool, cool.”

Another woman wrote on Twitter, “My parents are stuck on a plane sitting on the runway at Austin airport. Says there is an…inmate. Where is the story?” However, authorities said the escaped inmate rumor was false. Another passenger wrote, “I’m on a flight waiting to take off. Pilot just announced they are letting planes go and I can see planes pushing off from gates out my window…”

This post will be updated when more information is learned about the reports.